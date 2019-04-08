Manchester United will still visit S’pore no matter who wins the FA Cup

Cheer up, Manchester United fans.

No matter what happens at the end of the season, you will still get to see your heroes in action in Kallang.

Permutations

Uncertainty surfaced after The Guardian reported on May 6 on a possible nightmare scenario for the fans.

If Watford beats Manchester City in the FA Cup, then they will earn automatic qualification to the Europa League competition.

And if Manchester United finish the season in sixth place, they will have to play in the Europa League qualifiers.

According to The Guardian, there is a qualifying round match on July 25.

This might make things tricky for the Red Devils, who are scheduled to face Inter Milan in Singapore on July 20.

Would they cancel their appearance here altogether?

Match will still go on

Fortunately for the local fans, the team will still fly down to Singapore.

And additional tickets will also be made available.

In response to Mothership queries, an ICC spokesperson said, referring to the United vs Inter match:

“We are very excited to bring a match of this calibre back to Singapore and additional ticket inventory will be released later this month.”

So, it looks like the match will still go ahead, but of course, line-ups and appearances by star players are never written in stone.

If Manchester United need to play a European qualifier just five days after their match in Singapore, they may choose to leave out stars like Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez.

But then again, perhaps not.

Top image from Manchester United’s Facebook page.