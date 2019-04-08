fbpx

Back
﻿

Manchester United will still visit S’pore no matter who wins the FA Cup

Ole's at the wheel.

Sulaiman Daud | May 10, 10:57 am

Events

UNIQLO UT Wear Your World Campaign

08 April 2019 - 12 May 2019, -

North-South and East-West Lines

Upsurge

Cheer up, Manchester United fans.

No matter what happens at the end of the season, you will still get to see your heroes in action in Kallang.

Permutations

Uncertainty surfaced after The Guardian reported on May 6 on a possible nightmare scenario for the fans.

If Watford beats Manchester City in the FA Cup, then they will earn automatic qualification to the Europa League competition.

And if Manchester United finish the season in sixth place, they will have to play in the Europa League qualifiers.

According to The Guardian, there is a qualifying round match on July 25.

This might make things tricky for the Red Devils, who are scheduled to face Inter Milan in Singapore on July 20.

Would they cancel their appearance here altogether?

Match will still go on

Fortunately for the local fans, the team will still fly down to Singapore.

And additional tickets will also be made available.

In response to Mothership queries, an ICC spokesperson said, referring to the United vs Inter match:

“We are very excited to bring a match of this calibre back to Singapore and additional ticket inventory will be released later this month.”

So, it looks like the match will still go ahead, but of course, line-ups and appearances by star players are never written in stone.

If Manchester United need to play a European qualifier just five days after their match in Singapore, they may choose to leave out stars like Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez.

But then again, perhaps not.

Related story:

Manchester United coming to S’pore for International Champions Cup in late July

Top image from Manchester United’s Facebook page.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S$1.00 =AUD1.05: S'pore dollar stronger than Australian dollar again

Prepare for holiday!

May 10, 10:35 am

2 senior S'pore Taekwondo Federation officials found to have breached global body's code of ethics

STF's secretary-general & general manager are married to each other, but worked on field of play together at same event.

May 10, 02:44 am

CPF members' home lease must last till age 95 to be able to withdraw savings above retirement sum

New rules kicking in.

May 9, 10:57 pm

MOH confirms 1 imported case of monkeypox in S'pore. So, what exactly is monkeypox?

The patient is currently still in an isolation ward at NCID.

May 9, 09:57 pm

S'porean siblings plan on becoming farmers & taking over family business after graduation

Kudos.

May 9, 09:07 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close