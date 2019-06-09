fbpx

66-year-old S’porean man arrested in Buangkok, allegedly stored 1.4kg of heroin in PMD

That's a lot of drugs.

Guan Zhen Tan | May 31, 05:43 pm

On May 30, officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) carried out two separate operations, arresting five people and recovering an estimated S$219,000 worth of drugs.

Heroin was stored in a PMD

According to a CNB press release on May 31, a 66-year-old Singaporean male suspect was arrested in the vicinity of Buangkok Crescent. Officers found a total of 1.409 kg of heroin stored in his personal mobility device (PMD).

CNB officers then escorted the 66-year-old male to his hideout in the same vicinity.

A small amount of heroin and various drug paraphernalia, such as drug-smoking utensils and a weighing scale, were recovered from within the unit.

Separately, another suspect, a 31-year-old Malaysian male was arrested in the vicinity of Sungei Kadut Way.

Officers recovered S$9,000 in cash from the motorcycle the Malaysian was riding.

The two suspects were earlier spotted meeting up in the vicinity of Sumang Walk in Punggol.

While all this was happening, another suspect, a 58-year-old Singaporean male approached the hideout and was placed under arrest.

1.409 kg of heroin, according to CNB, is enough to feed the addiction of about 671 abusers for a week.

Separate apartment raid in Jalan Sendudok

In a separate CNB operation on the same day, another group of officers raided a unit in a private apartment in the vicinity of Jalan Sendudok in Sembawang.

From the unit, CNB officers recovered a total of about 980g of ‘Ice’, 541g of cannabis, 327 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets, 19 Erimin-5 tablets and 615g of white powdery substance of an unknown nature.

980 grams of ‘Ice’ is enough to feed the addiction of about 560 abusers for a week.

Two Singaporeans – a 34-year-old female and a 53-year-old male – were arrested within the unit.

S$2,956 and US$10 (S$13.77) in cash were also recovered.

Investigations are ongoing.

Top image via CNB

