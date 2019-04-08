Man City secures EPL title despite Liverpool beating Wolves 2-0

Liverpool and Manchester City were neck and neck in the race for the English Premier League crown till the very last day of the title hunt.

The final match day saw Liverpool in an unfortunate position, trailing by one point as the final game loomed for both teams.

Advertisement

Which meant that Liverpool had to secure a victory against Wolves, while hoping that Manchester City dropped points against Brighton.

Did their job, but wasn’t enough

Liverpool secured a two-goal victory, with both goals courtesy of forward, Sadio Mané.

Man City went down 1-0 at first, but the glimmer of hope was soon extinguished after Man City put four past them.

Advertisement

This marked a week of incredible highs and lows for the Merseyside club.

They had earlier gone against all odds and trounced Barcelona 4-0, overcoming the 3-0 deficit from the first leg at Camp Nou.

That incredible comeback victory saw an outpouring of joy, leading to memorable deals being offered by supporters and non-supporters alike.

Liverpool will try to end the season on a high on June 2, 2019, against fellow English club, Tottenham.

Advertisement

Image collated from Man City and Liverpool Facebook pages