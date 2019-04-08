fbpx

Back
﻿

Man at Hougang allegedly scolds driver ‘you stupid or what?’ after getting honked at for blocking lane

There was supposedly an empty lot further up in front.

Tanya Ong | May 3, 09:58 pm

Events

UNIQLO UT Wear Your World Campaign

08 April 2019 - 12 May 2019, -

North-South and East-West Lines

Upsurge

A driver who was blocking a lane apparently got upset by other drivers honking at him.

This was according to a dashboard camera video submitted to ROADS.sg’s Facebook page.

Refused to move vehicle

The Facebook video was submitted by one ‘Miss MN’, who claimed that the driver was blocking the lane and “refused to move his car”, despite the drivers behind honking at him.

The lady even claimed that there was an empty lot further up in front.

Screengrab from ROADS.SG video.

According to the video, the man can be seen opening his car door, shouting and gesturing at the drivers behind.

Screengrab from ROADS.SG video.

Subsequently, the driver can also be seen walking towards the car that the lady was in.

Screengrab from ROADS.SG video.

According to ROADS.sg’s Facebook post, the lady claimed that the man “started shouting” and “swearing”.

He allegedly said:

“You stupid or what? I waited at this area for a very long time already okay!”

The incident took place at Simon Place, on May 2.

According to the Facebook post, the lady said that she would be making a police report.

Top photo via video screengrab.

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

First look at Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar 2019, layout & stores

What to expect.

May 3, 07:22 pm

Ultra low-carb, sugar & gluten-free KetoBurgers now available in S'pore from S$13.80

Interesting.

May 3, 06:10 pm

108-year-old Original Hock Lam Street Beef Kway Teow closing down on July 11, 2019

Final outlet closing down because everything is difficult for F&B these days.

May 3, 05:59 pm

Popular Japanese pancake cafe coming to S'pore allegedly stole name & logo from original cafe in Japan

Digging deep.

May 3, 05:38 pm

Shanmugam writes op-ed, topping off month-long effort to clarify & explain new fake news bill

Shanmugam read all their proposals and summarised the things everyone can agree upon.

May 3, 05:23 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close