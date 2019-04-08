Man at Hougang allegedly scolds driver ‘you stupid or what?’ after getting honked at for blocking lane

A driver who was blocking a lane apparently got upset by other drivers honking at him.

This was according to a dashboard camera video submitted to ROADS.sg’s Facebook page.

Refused to move vehicle

The Facebook video was submitted by one ‘Miss MN’, who claimed that the driver was blocking the lane and “refused to move his car”, despite the drivers behind honking at him.

The lady even claimed that there was an empty lot further up in front.

According to the video, the man can be seen opening his car door, shouting and gesturing at the drivers behind.

Subsequently, the driver can also be seen walking towards the car that the lady was in.

According to ROADS.sg’s Facebook post, the lady claimed that the man “started shouting” and “swearing”.

He allegedly said:

“You stupid or what? I waited at this area for a very long time already okay!”

The incident took place at Simon Place, on May 2.

According to the Facebook post, the lady said that she would be making a police report.

Top photo via video screengrab.