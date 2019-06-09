Ex-Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull on Huawei 5G network ban: ‘Purely, prudent decision made in interest of our national security’

REPORTING FROM TOKYO

In August 2018, Australia became the first country in the world to restrict Huawei from participating in the future development of its 5G telecommunications networks.

The Australians had concerns that Huawei infrastructure could allow the Chinese government to collect foreign intelligence and sensitive information.

Malcom Turnbull was the Prime Minister of Australia from 2015 to 2018, and a guest speaker on the second day of the Nikkei conference in Tokyo on May 31.

During the conference, Turnbull addressed a question on Australia’s policy towards China, especially with regards to Huawei:

“We identify what we described as high risk vendors. These are vendors who are bound by the laws of their country to provide support and assistance to their government, and indeed to their intelligence services, as and when required. Now if you look at China’s national intelligence law, you will see that Chinese companies are bound to do that. So that is why they fell under the category of high risk vendors.”

Turnbull’s government announced the Telecommunications Sector Security Reforms in August 2018 to provide a framework for Australia’s security agencies and industry to share sensitive information on threats to telecommunications networks.

This is despite the Chinese government insisting that Huawei is not obliged to help with intelligence gathering in its overseas businesses and must only abide by local laws in the countries in which it operates.

In his remarks, Turnbull went on to praise Huawei as a company, but said that the ban was a “purely, prudent decision” made in the interest of Australia’s national security.

“Now, I have enormous respect for Huawei. They are one of the great, commercial, technological success stories of our times. But the reality is that the 5G network will be the platform that will enable the Internet of things, which everything will be connected. The person or the entity that has command of that has an enormous capability. Now, does it have the intent? Well, the reality is, the definition of threat, is the combination of capability and intent. Capability can take years, decades to be put in place, it may never be able to be put in place. But intent can be changed in a heartbeat, so that’s why prudence led us to make the decision we did. Again, it is a purely, prudent decision made in the interest of our national security, a decision we are entitled to make based on the information.”

Turnbull: CPTPP example of how countries in Asia can take leadership

Turnbull, who resigned as PM, and subsequently as a Member of Parliament in August 2018, also spoke at the Nikkei Conference on how countries in Asia have to take the lead in global cooperation.

“It is important that the nations of Asia speak truth to the superpowers, and working together to seek to ensure that the current tensions over trade are resolved”, he said.

He cited the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) as a successful example of regional cooperation.

The CPTPP is an 11-country free trade agreement that acts as a successor to the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), with the objective to eliminate tariff and non-tariff barriers to create new opportunities and benefits for businesses, workers and consumers across the Asia-Pacific region.

Turnbull added that the successful ratification of the CPTPP “showed that we can lead global economic policy and we can shape the future direction of the global economy”.

Turnbull added that it was “one of the great trade deals in the world”.

