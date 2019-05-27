fbpx

M’sian woman goes missing in China during holiday with boyfriend

He returned to Malaysia without her.

Andrew Koay | May 29, 05:12 pm

A 27-year-old Malaysian woman has gone missing in China after going there on a holiday with her boyfriend earlier this year in March.

According to The Star, 32-year-old Koo Huai Hong said at a press conference on May 27 that his family was seeking information on the whereabouts of his sister, Koo Chee Wei.

Screenshot via The Star YouTube

She had left for Beijing with her boyfriend — known only as Cheong — on March 14.

Arrested?

And while he returned to Malaysia on May 13, she has remained uncontactable.

According to Huai Hong, the family had only heard about his arrival back in Malaysia from Cheong’s relative.

After Wee contacted him to ask about his sister, Cheong told him via Facebook that Chee Wei had been arrested in China for alleged involvement with human trafficking activities.

“I have no evidence that my sister is involved in this. All the information we have received is from Cheong,” he said.

The Star also reported that the family had also reached out to the foreign ministry but received no information on Chee Wei.

Last contact

“Prior to her disappearance, she regularly updated her travels on WeChat and had on one occasion told us that she planned to work in China to assist Vietnamese working there,” said Huai Hong.

The WeChat check-in locations showed that Chee Wei had travelled to multiple places within China such as Fuzhou, Changsha, and Urumqi between March 26 and April 19.

The last contact that the family had with her was on April 14 when Chee Wei attempted to call her mother at around 5:30pm.

However, Chee Wei’s mum could not answer the call as she was driving.

When the mum called Chee Wei, her daughter was already uncontactable.

Based on Chee Wei’s WeChat location, she was in Urumqi.

Reported to the police

Wei added that the family has lodged a police report against Cheong in regards to Chee Wei’s disappearance.

Another man, known as Ker, was also included in the report.

The family believe that he had been travelling with Chee Wai and Cheong when she first left Kuala Lumpur.

Top image screenshot from The Star/YouTube

