M’sian Transport Minister taken on tour of TEL Woodlands North MRT station by Khaw Boon Wan

On May 21, Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke was given a tour of Woodlands North MRT station on the upcoming Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) by Singapore Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan.

Loke’s visit to Woodlands North station came in the wake of the official announcement that the Singapore-Johor Bahru Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link has been officially suspended at Malaysia’s request.

Loke states he now has a better understanding of the entire project

Loke subsequently stated at the conclusion of the tour that he now had a better understanding of the entire RTS project.

He acknowledged that it made sense to integrate the RTS with the TEL in Singapore due to the connectivity it provided.

That being said however, Loke stated that he had also told Khaw that connectivity on the side of Johor Bahru was just as important.

In this regard, Loke elaborated that it was important to ensure that Bukit Chagar, the Malaysian end of the RTS, had connectivity to the rest of Johor Bahru as well.

As such, should the project proceed, Bukit Chagar would serve as a sort of transportation hub for Johor Bahru.

Loke explained that the proposal by the Iskandar Regional Development Authority (Irda) to roll out a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) would help in this particular regard, by allowing commuters to utilise the BRT in taking buses back to their respective housing areas.

For those of you not in the know, the BRT is a transportation system of buses aimed at tackling pollution and congestion, as well as encouraging people to use public transport, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

According to Rudyanto Azhar, Irda’s director of Iskandar Malaysia Bus Rapid Transit, the BRT will combine the efficiency of a light rail system with the affordability of a conventional bus system, and is expected to commence service in 2022.

Briefed on future facilities of the RTS

Apart from touring the construction site of the MRT station, Loke was also briefed on the facilities of the RTS Link station, should it eventually be completed, as well as the work that had been completed thus far.

With regard to facilities, a spokesperson for LTA explained to Loke and Khaw that these would include a drop-off/pick-up point for taxis, a Malaysian customs checkpoint for departure and several retail shops, among other things.

Meanwhile, for the arrival platform, the spokesperson added that it would not be necessary for commuters to clear customs again as they would have already done so at the Bukit Chagar station.

As for the work that had been completed, Loke was further briefed on the work that had been done to make the proposed site ready for the future construction of the station itself.

Negotiations with Singapore to continue

Loke stressed however, that the Malaysian government did not want to pre-empt or come to any conclusion at this point in time.

He added in requesting for a period of six months, the Malaysian government will discuss with the Singapore government as to where the project will go, and whether they would eventually go through with the project or not.

Loke stated that this was because there was a need to negotiate further the structure, funding, financing and execution of the RTS project.

More details on the suspension of the RTS

Top image by David Lie