M’sian Minister not happy with S’pore Zoo’s “sensationalised” take on palm oil

A Malaysian Minister has objected to something in Singapore.

But it’s not any politician or person that’s provoked the comment.

Instead, it’s the Singapore Zoo.

Advertisement

Objected to displays near orangutan enclosure

Teresa Kok, Minister for Primary Industries, took a swipe at the zoo on May 2, according to Bernama.

Kok referred to the information boards at the orangutan enclosure, which supposedly “sensationalised” the role of the palm oil industry in deforestation.

According to CNA, one of the displays stated that the demand for palm oil biofuel was “soaring” and that rainforest animals were losing their habitats “faster than ever.”

Speaking at the Singapore Dialogue on Sustainable World Resources, she said:

“In this case, the Singapore Zoo acted possibly in haste and reflected emotions expressed by many ill-informed visitors… On that note, ideally in the interest of Asean solidarity, we must be supportive of one another, especially when matters are fact-based and illustrated in a transparent manner.”

Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli was among the audience members during Kok’s speech.

Response to Minister’s remarks

Following her remarks, Mandai Park Holdings (MPH), parent entity of zoo operator Wildlife Reserves Singapore, responded.

In an email to CNA, Group CEO Mike Barclay said that it does not believe in boycotting the palm oil industry, due to its widespread use and production efficiency.

He said that MPH is a member of the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil which helps to protect tropical rainforests, and that public education is a “key mission” of the zoo.

“We will continue to communicate messages advocating the protection of wildlife and their habitats across all our channels, including animal exhibit interpretives, park posters and our website.”

Advertisement

Palm oil important to Malaysia

This is not the first time that Kok has objected to the depiction of the palm oil industry.

In Feb. 2019, Bloomberg reported that Kok’s Ministry asked the World Health Organization to retract a report that said the palm oil industry was influencing research into its products’ health effects, similar to the tobacco and alcohol lobbyists.

Palm oil is an important part of Malaysia’s economy, contributing 3.8 per cent of GDP in 2017 according to the New Straits Times, the largest agricultural contributor.

In 2018, the industry generated RM 67.5 billion (S$22.2 billion) in export earnings.

Top image from Teresa Kok and Wildlife Reserves Singapore’s Facebook pages.