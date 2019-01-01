fbpx

Back
﻿

M’sian minister Liew Vui Keong denies interfering with S’pore’s judicial system for death penalty case

He also said he did not speak to minister Shanmugam.

Sulaiman Daud | May 27, 03:05 pm

Events

Upsurge

Malaysian Minister Liew Vui Keong has denied claims that he tried to interfere with the legal proceedings of a Singapore court.

Convicted drug offender Pannir Selvam Pranthaman was found guilty of carrying 51.84g of heroin at Woodlands Checkpoint on Sept. 3, 2014.

He was sentenced to death by hanging, but was granted a stay of execution by the Court of Appeal a day before his May 24 scheduled execution.

Appealed on behalf of death row inmate

On May 24, Singapore’s Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam said Liew had written a letter to the Singapore government to appeal on Pannir’s behalf.

Shanmugam said that while Singapore respects the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government’s anti-death penalty stance, he expected them to respect Singapore’s own stance.

Added Shanmugam, according to Today:

“When there are no legal reasons for us to intervene and the courts have imposed a sentence, we will not intervene, as a government.”

Representation made on “valid legal grounds”

However, Liew denied this.

On May 26, the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department said he made a representation to the Singapore government on “valid legal grounds”, according to Bernama.

Lui, who is in charge of law and parliamentary affairs, said:

“The allegation that I have interfered with their judicial system is totally unfounded and baseless. It’s purely a figment of an imagination on someone’s part.”

He also clarified that he had spoken to Singapore’s Senior Minister of State of Law instead of Shanmugam, who was unavailable at the time.

The Senior Minister of State of Law is Edwin Tong, although he was not named in the Bernama report.

Liew respects the decision of Singapore’s Court

Liew said he was issuing a statement to prevent further confusion stemming from “serious allegations” made against him from “certain quarters” across the Causeway, although he did not specify which individual that was.

Liew noted the legal arguments that Pannir was using in his case, and said that while he had not read the legal grounds, it was “obvious” that the Singapore Court made its decision after considering the prevailing circumstances and the rule of law.

Added Liew:

“It is therefore equally untenable to allege that there’s an interference on my part to their judicial process.

I, and so is everyone of us here in Malaysia, respect the decision of the Singapore’s Court.”

Related stories:

Shanmugam: M’sia’s govt appealed 3 times in 1 year for S’pore not to hang its citizens

M’sian drug trafficker due to hang in S’pore on May 24 morning spared gallows at last minute

Top image from Liew Vui Keong Facebook.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Woman starts giving birth in backseat of Comfort Delgro taxi just as she reaches KK Hospital

She remained calm throughout the ride.

May 27, 02:51 pm

5 poor cats allegedly thrown out at night in Redhill HDB estate

:(

May 27, 02:28 pm

Shanmugam: M'sia's govt appealed 3 times in 1 year for S'pore not to hang its citizens

Singapore does not go easy on its own citizens, let alone Malaysians.

May 27, 12:26 pm

Japan Rail launches Mickey Mouse Shinkansen in Kyushu

Woohoo.

May 27, 12:14 pm

Sam Willows band members bidding each other farewell on Instagram

No more...?

May 27, 12:06 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close