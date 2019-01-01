fbpx

S’pore Burger King introduces mala beef & chicken stacker burgers

Wha, overload.

Nyi Nyi Thet | May 28, 12:04 pm

You might have heard of stacker burgers.

They are like normal burgers but you can add a lot more patties to them.

Win-win situation.

Well, Burger King is combining two of Singapore’s most cherished food items.

Mala, as well as more patties.

Here’s what they are offering.

Images from Burger King

The Mala Stacker Burgers are drizzled with mala sauce, which is gonna be something else.

They come in either chicken or beef.

The burger value meal starts from S$6.90, which includes a medium pack of French fries and a small Coca-Cola Less Sugar drink.

Every additional patty will cost you S$2.80.

Images from Burger King

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

