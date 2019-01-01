S’pore Burger King introduces mala beef & chicken stacker burgers

You might have heard of stacker burgers.

Advertisement

They are like normal burgers but you can add a lot more patties to them.

Win-win situation.

Well, Burger King is combining two of Singapore’s most cherished food items.

Mala, as well as more patties.

Advertisement

Here’s what they are offering.

The Mala Stacker Burgers are drizzled with mala sauce, which is gonna be something else.

They come in either chicken or beef.

Advertisement

The burger value meal starts from S$6.90, which includes a medium pack of French fries and a small Coca-Cola Less Sugar drink.

Every additional patty will cost you S$2.80.

Advertisement

Images from Burger King