Mahathir blames Najib administration for depleting govt funds in response to unfulfilled promises criticisms

In response to criticisms that the current government has failed to deliver on its promises, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad blamed the previous Najib administration for depleting the government treasury.

And he said this has hampered the current administration’s development plans, according to a report by Reuters.

Speaking at the anniversary of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition’s electoral victory, Mahathir also pledged to boost the economy under a model of “shared prosperity”.

The pledge comes at a time when he had to contend with criticisms that the PH government he led had failed to fulfill its campaign promises since taking officer a year ago on May 9.

Plans hampered by depleted government funds

According to Reuters, Mahathir said:

“We realise there are many people who are unsatisfied and have accused the government of failing to fulfil several promises in our manifesto. But our priorities changed when we found the damage left behind was too severe and there was a need for us to tackle that first.”

Mahathir claimed the Najib administration had accumulated a whopping government debt of more than RM1 trillion (S$327.7 billion).

Greater standards of living for Malaysians

Regarding his plans to boost the country’s economy, Mahathir said the “shared prosperity” model will not only be able to help strengthen the economy, but also ensure that the people will enjoy a “decent standard of living”.

The initiative will increase Malaysians’ purchasing power, eliminate the income gap between classes and regions, as well as extreme disparity in supply chains, Bernama reported.

Racial politics still prevalent in “New Malaysia”

Mahathir also accused political opponents of making use of racial and religious issues in an attempt to divert the people’s attention away from the corruption scandal of the Najib administration.

He said that “even though their wrongdoing has been exposed, Najib and his supporters are still disputing the accounts of their abuses, graft and deception”.

“After failing to prove their truth, they switched to attacking the government saying PH had failed to uphold Islam and the constitution,” he added.

The PH-led government has been forced to backtrack on plans to ratify a United Nations (U.N.) human rights treaty last year in November, after widespread protests from ethnic Malays who fear the treaties may undermine their “special position” and their privileges.

Growing disappointment with PH

While the PH coalition had defied expectations and unseated the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition on May 9 last year, the euphoria that came with its victory has more or less faded.

Opinion polls have revealed growing disappointment over the government’s failures to deliver on its promises, and address rising living costs.

There is growing perception among ethnic Malay Muslims too that the government could not protect their rights.

Why are reforms slow to come?

Previously, Mahathir’s close aide Kadir Jasin had explained why the current administration could not deliver on its campaign promises fast enough.

One of the reasons given was that the PH coalition itself had not expected to win the election.

As a result, there was a “general disinterest to sit down and think about what to do if they even won”.

The task of writing the PH manifesto was also left to the “young and educated” members, he said.

This was probably why not much thought was given to the feasibility of the campaign promises, which were made out to be rather idealistic.

In addition, Kadir said critics have been unfair in passing their judgment on the PH government as it was not easy for a government that is barely a year old to undo the 60 years’ worth of work done under the previous government.

Top image via Mahathir’s Facebook