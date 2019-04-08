fbpx

Mahathir calls Johor crown prince a stupid little boy

He didn't hold back.

Andrew Koay | May 7, 04:36 pm

Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad has called the Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim “a little boy” who is “stupid”.

According to Malaysiakini, Mahathir made these comments while speaking at a special media interview on May 6.

The video can be viewed on Malaysiakini‘s YouTube channel:

What he said

The 93-year-old was responding to a question about a recent post on the Crown Prince’s Twitter account.

In the post, the Crown Prince complained about the lack of recognition for good that his father — the Sultan of Johor — had done.

When asked about the tweet, Mahathir refrained from criticising the Sultan as he said: “I don’t want to comment on the Sultan, because if I say anything that is not good, maybe it’s not nice because he’s the Sultan.”

But when it came to the Crown Prince — popularly known as TMJ — the Mahathir pulled no punches:

“This TMJ is a little boy. He is, uh, stupid because he doesn’t know what is happening. So don’t talk lah. When you don’t know anything, don’t talk.”

“Good things have not been shared”

The Crown Prince tweeted on May 4:

Here it is translated into English:

From then till now, how much land belonging to the Sultan of Johor was given to the government and the people? His Royal Highness helped to pay off the government’s debt in his second year as Sultan. How many millions has he given so far to various foundations? Good things have not been shared.

According to Malaysiakini, the tweet was sent after it had come to light that construction of the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) had stalled because some of the land intended for the project was in the possession of the Sultan.

Acquiring the land would have required a large compensation causing the project’s costs to rise sharply.

However, the Sultan has since indicated he was willing to return the land for free.

Sultan of Johor willing to return land for free but wants JB-S’pore train project to go on

More about Mahathir’s feud with the royal family of Johor here:

Mahathir’s feud with M’sia royalty has lasted more than 35 years

Mahathir disses Johor crown prince while in China for Belt & Road Initiative symposium

Top left image from HRH Crown Prince of Johor Facebook, right image screenshot from Malaysiakini YouTube

