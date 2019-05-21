fbpx

Mahathir congratulates Jokowi on Indonesia presidential election victory

BFFs?

Sulaiman Daud | May 23, 03:07 pm

Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has congratulated Indonesia President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo on his election success.

Although polls after the election on April 17 indicated that Jokowi had a commanding lead, he was only officially declared the winner on May 21 by the General Elections Commission.

Jokowi officially declared winner of 2019 Indonesia presidential election

Mahathir tweeted his congratulations on May 21, along with a picture of him on the telephone.

He said (translated):

“I congratulate Mr Jokowi on his official victory as President of the Republic of Indonesia.

I hope that the cooperation between the two countries will be enhanced after this.”

Jokowi replied with a tweet of his own, saying:

“Thank you Dr M @chedetofficial. Indonesia and Malaysia both have the same roots. Until whenever, we will still be brothers and work closely together.”

Despite the bloody history between the two countries, Mahathir and Jokowi appear to have warm personal relations.

When Mahathir won his own election in 2018, Indonesia was the second country he visited — and the first Southeast Asian country.

He had good things to say about Indonesia back then as well, commenting that Indonesia was Malaysia’s “closest neighbour” and that the two countries had a “family relationship”.

Top image from Jokowi’s Facebook page.

