M1 fibre network service down in northern & eastern S’pore on May 22, 2019

Some western parts also affected.

Zhangxin Zheng | May 22, 10:43 am

M1 users living or working in northern and eastern Singapore are facing some network problems and cannot log on to the internet.

M1 fibre service down

At around 9am on May 22, M1 posted on Facebook to apologise and inform customers it was in the midst of resolving the problem.

However, M1 did not elaborate the cause of the network issue in the post.

The loss of the network on a weekday has frustrated many users who are working.

Some of these affected areas include Yishun, River Valley, Punggol, Sengkang, Yio Chu Kang, Tampines and Geylang.

However, the problem with fibre services might be more extensive.

Although it was updated that only northern and eastern parts were affected, there are users from the northwest area, such as Choa Chu Kang, who are facing the same problem.

Some took to Facebook to complain as they were unable to call through the M1 hotline.

  

 

Fibre cable outage

M1’s fibre network service has been wobbly since the day before on May 21, 2019, due to a fibre cable outage.

However, M1 had updated in the afternoon that the fibre operator Netlink Trust had fixed the issue and the fibre services were restored by 5.15pm.

Here’s the post:

We have reached out to M1 for more updates.

Top photo collage from M1 Facebook and Tim Gouw via Pixabay

 

