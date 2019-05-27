fbpx

2.5 storey Airbnb mansion in S’pore costs S$117/person a night, perfect for big gatherings

Or you could rent it for events.

Melanie Lim | May 28, 04:15 pm

Events

Upsurge

If you have enough friends, this might be the perfect place for your next overnight gathering.

Next to Botanic Gardens

An Airbnb listing allows you to rent a mansion in Singapore for 13 guests at S$1,050 per night.

After including the cleaning fee (S$300) and servicing fee (S$174), the total cost for one night at this mansion is S$1,524.

This comes up to approximately S$117.23 per person for 13 people, which is a decent deal — if you have that many friends.

According to host Kelvin, this modern mansion is a seven-minute walk from Botanic Gardens MRT Station and a seven-minute drive from Orchard road.

Attic with family space

Here’s a look at the interiors of his place:

Image via Airbnb
Image via Airbnb
Image via Airbnb
Image via Airbnb

There are six bedrooms, eight beds, and six baths altogether, with a designated family area in the attic.

Image via Airbnb
Image via Airbnb
Image via Airbnb

Great for parties

Coupled with a private lap pool and garden, Kelvin’s 5,000 sq ft mansion is the perfect place for you and your friends to experience a different sort of staycation.

Wifi is provided, of course.

Image via Airbnb
Image via Airbnb

You can even consider this space for a 21st birthday party.

Excellent reviews

If you need further convincing, check out what previous guests have to say about their stay:

Image via Airbnb
Image via Airbnb
Image via Airbnb

Nice.

Top image courtesy of Kelvin on Airbnb 

About Melanie Lim

Melanie likes taking and editing photos for Instagram.

