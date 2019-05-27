2.5 storey Airbnb mansion in S’pore costs S$117/person a night, perfect for big gatherings
Or you could rent it for events.
If you have enough friends, this might be the perfect place for your next overnight gathering.
Next to Botanic Gardens
An Airbnb listing allows you to rent a mansion in Singapore for 13 guests at S$1,050 per night.
After including the cleaning fee (S$300) and servicing fee (S$174), the total cost for one night at this mansion is S$1,524.
This comes up to approximately S$117.23 per person for 13 people, which is a decent deal — if you have that many friends.
According to host Kelvin, this modern mansion is a seven-minute walk from Botanic Gardens MRT Station and a seven-minute drive from Orchard road.
Attic with family space
Here’s a look at the interiors of his place:
There are six bedrooms, eight beds, and six baths altogether, with a designated family area in the attic.
Great for parties
Coupled with a private lap pool and garden, Kelvin’s 5,000 sq ft mansion is the perfect place for you and your friends to experience a different sort of staycation.
Wifi is provided, of course.
You can even consider this space for a 21st birthday party.
Excellent reviews
If you need further convincing, check out what previous guests have to say about their stay:
Nice.
