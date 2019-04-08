fbpx

Back
﻿

Get a free 16GB SD card if Liverpool FC wins the Premier League

We are in the endgame now.

Sulaiman Daud | May 12, 04:32 pm

Events

UNIQLO UT Wear Your World Campaign

08 April 2019 - 12 May 2019, -

North-South and East-West Lines

Upsurge

Fans of English football club Liverpool FC have to admit that it’s been a pretty dramatic season.

With all the last-minute winners and a dramatic comeback against Barcelona, fans have a Champions League final in Madrid, Spain to look forward to.

Everyone can celebrate

But there’s still a small chance that the Reds could be crowned champions of England later tonight.

And if Liverpool wins the title, local camera retailer SLR Revolution wants everyone to celebrate too.

In a Facebook post on May 12, they claimed to be “superfans” of the club and outlined their offer.

If a miracle happens, then SLR Revolution will give away 100 Sony or Sandisk 16GB SD cards at their outlet in Excelsior Shopping Centre.

It’s limited to one per customer, but there’s a catch — you have to be in a Liverpool jersey to collect it.

You can see the post here:

Four kosong

This is not the first time that Singaporeans have benefited from Liverpool’s heroics.

After their incredible comeback victory over Barcelona at Anfield, local prata places gave away free prata to commemorate the 4-0 scoreline.

Patrons enjoyed four pieces of kosong prata, free.

Miracle needed

Going into the final match of the season, Liverpool face Wolverhampton Wanderers, having amassed 94 points.

Still, they remain one point behind league leaders Manchester City, who face 17th-placed Brighton and Hove Albion.

City are the heavy favourites.

But if they somehow lose to Brighton, or are held to a draw, and if Liverpool win — then the Reds will have won the top prize in England for the first time since 1990.

A long shot, but still technically possible.

For the first time in nearly 30 years.

Related story:

Springleaf Prata Place giving away free 4 kosong prata to celebrate 4-0 Liverpool win over Barcelona

Casuarina Curry giving away free 4 kosong prata the whole day to celebrate 4-0 Liverpool win over Barcelona

Top image from SLR Revolution and Liverpool FC’s Facebook pages.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Portrait Mode: S'pore Dragon boaters with disabilities out to show they can perform as well as anyone else

The Different Dragons are setting out to show that they're not so different from you or me.

May 12, 03:19 pm

Vietnam cafe where fish swim around diners accused of animal cruelty

Some fish were reportedly trampled to death by the diners.

May 12, 02:38 pm

Pokemon collaborates with Pony for new shoe & apparel collection, available in Thailand

If you want to be the very best, you need to go to Thailand to get these.

May 12, 02:12 pm

NUS student arrested after allegedly filming female student in NUS hostel bathroom

Footage of the suspect was captured using a surveillance camera installed just a day before.

May 12, 01:45 pm

Jack Ma tells married employees to have sex 6 times in 6 days, for as long as possible

Having kids is the 'KPI of marriage', he said.

May 12, 12:06 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close