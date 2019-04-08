Get a free 16GB SD card if Liverpool FC wins the Premier League

Fans of English football club Liverpool FC have to admit that it’s been a pretty dramatic season.

With all the last-minute winners and a dramatic comeback against Barcelona, fans have a Champions League final in Madrid, Spain to look forward to.

Everyone can celebrate

But there’s still a small chance that the Reds could be crowned champions of England later tonight.

And if Liverpool wins the title, local camera retailer SLR Revolution wants everyone to celebrate too.

In a Facebook post on May 12, they claimed to be “superfans” of the club and outlined their offer.

If a miracle happens, then SLR Revolution will give away 100 Sony or Sandisk 16GB SD cards at their outlet in Excelsior Shopping Centre.

It’s limited to one per customer, but there’s a catch — you have to be in a Liverpool jersey to collect it.

You can see the post here:

Four kosong

This is not the first time that Singaporeans have benefited from Liverpool’s heroics.

After their incredible comeback victory over Barcelona at Anfield, local prata places gave away free prata to commemorate the 4-0 scoreline.

Patrons enjoyed four pieces of kosong prata, free.

Miracle needed

Going into the final match of the season, Liverpool face Wolverhampton Wanderers, having amassed 94 points.

Still, they remain one point behind league leaders Manchester City, who face 17th-placed Brighton and Hove Albion.

City are the heavy favourites.

But if they somehow lose to Brighton, or are held to a draw, and if Liverpool win — then the Reds will have won the top prize in England for the first time since 1990.

A long shot, but still technically possible.

For the first time in nearly 30 years.

