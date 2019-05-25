fbpx

Back
﻿

Life-sized posable Detective Pikachu will be available in Dec. 2019

This too cute already.

Melanie Lim | May 28, 01:14 pm

Events

Upsurge

Fans of the live-action movie “Detective Pikachu” might be real interested in this.

Japanese toymaker Megahouse has scheduled a life-sized Detective Pikachu plushie for release in December 2019:

Image via Megahouse

At 40cm, this Pikachu plushie is the exact same size as its movie counterpart:

The designers have even gone so far as to make his pupils extra large and with thin brown irises, as compared to the two-tone black-and-white eyes that Pikachu in the anime series has:

Image via Megahouse

In addition, this plushie also comes with adjustable arms, ears and tail, so you can make your Detective Pikachu pose in a variety of ways:

Image via Megahouse
Image via Megahouse
Image via Megahouse
Image via Megahouse

At 21,780 yen (S$274) per plushie, pre-orders are now open at any of these three stores: Megatre Shop, Premium Bandai and AmiAmi.

Alternatively, here’s a cheaper variation of the Detective Pikachu plushie (without movable limbs) from the Pokemon Centre in the USA.

Cool.

Top image courtesy of Megahouse

About Melanie Lim

Melanie likes taking and editing photos for Instagram.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Young boy excitedly watching 'Tom & Jerry' with fellow MRT commuter will melt your heart

Cuteness overload.

May 28, 12:56 pm

Jurong West stall sells big traditional chicken rice balls at 40¢ each

Cheap and good.

May 28, 12:31 pm

Japanese man dies mid-flight, 246 packets of cocaine found in his stomach

High-flyer.

May 28, 12:26 pm

McDonald's S'pore launches curry sauce bottle, spicy nuggets, french onion shaker fries & Kit Kat Mcflurry at same time

Woah.

May 28, 12:15 pm

S'pore Burger King introduces mala beef & chicken stacker burgers

Wha, overload.

May 28, 12:04 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close