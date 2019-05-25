Life-sized posable Detective Pikachu will be available in Dec. 2019

Fans of the live-action movie “Detective Pikachu” might be real interested in this.

Japanese toymaker Megahouse has scheduled a life-sized Detective Pikachu plushie for release in December 2019:

At 40cm, this Pikachu plushie is the exact same size as its movie counterpart:

The designers have even gone so far as to make his pupils extra large and with thin brown irises, as compared to the two-tone black-and-white eyes that Pikachu in the anime series has:

In addition, this plushie also comes with adjustable arms, ears and tail, so you can make your Detective Pikachu pose in a variety of ways:

At 21,780 yen (S$274) per plushie, pre-orders are now open at any of these three stores: Megatre Shop, Premium Bandai and AmiAmi.

Alternatively, here’s a cheaper variation of the Detective Pikachu plushie (without movable limbs) from the Pokemon Centre in the USA.

Top image courtesy of Megahouse