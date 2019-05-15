Krispy Kreme Thailand sells Salted Egg Filled Ring Doughnuts & Salted Egg Caramel Macchiato

Holidaying in Thailand soon?

You might want to head down to the nearest Krispy Kreme outlet there as well.

On May 15, 2019, Thailand’s Krispy Kreme launched two limited edition items on its menu – the Salted Egg Filled Ring Doughnut and the Salted Egg Caramel Macchiato.

The doughnut retails at 35 baht (S$1.50) per piece while the macchiato retails at 115 baht (S$5) per drink.

Both are available from now till June 30, 2019.

Here’s crossing our fingers they come to Singapore too!

Top image courtesy of Krispy Kreme Thailand and poppy_0817__