Krispy Kreme Thailand sells Salted Egg Filled Ring Doughnuts & Salted Egg Caramel Macchiato
Holidaying in Thailand soon?
You might want to head down to the nearest Krispy Kreme outlet there as well.
On May 15, 2019, Thailand’s Krispy Kreme launched two limited edition items on its menu – the Salted Egg Filled Ring Doughnut and the Salted Egg Caramel Macchiato.
View this post on Instagram
ไข่เค็มมาแรงขนาดนี้ เราจะพลาดได้ไง! เฉลยแล้วววว รสชาติใหม่ของ Krispy Kreme ก็คือ Salted Egg Filled Ring Doughnut โดนัทออริจินอลเกลซ สอดไส้ไข่เค็มลาวา หวานมันเค็มกำลังดี อร่อยยั่วๆ ไส้เยิ้มๆ เพลินจนต้องซ้ำ! เพียงชิ้นละ 35 บาท (ราคานี้ยกเว้นสาขาในสนามบิน) รีบไปจัดความอร่อยกันได้ตั้งแต่วันนี้ มีจำหน่ายถึง 30 มิถุนายน 2562 ที่ Krispy Kreme ทุกสาขา #KrispyKremethailand #Krispykreme #Doughnuts #SaltedEggFilledRing
View this post on Instagram
ลองกันรึยัง Krispy Kreme รสใหม่ อร่อยสุดๆ ไข่เค็มลาวาเยิ้มๆ อร่อยและหอมหวานแบบชิ้นเดียวไม่พอ ราคาเพียงชิ้นละ 35 บาท ยิ่งซื้อยกถาดยิ่งคุ้ม ราคาเพียง 296 บาทเองงง และพิเศษไปกว่านั้นเมื่อซื้อเครื่องดื่ม Salted Egg Caramel Macchiato ทานคู่กับโดนัทเมื่อซื้อยกโหล ในราคาพิเศษ 95 บาท จากราคาปกติ 115 บาท ช้าอดหมดนะจ๊ะ วันนี้ – 30 มิ.ย. รีบเลย!! #saltedeggfilledring #krispykremethailand #sharethejoy
The doughnut retails at 35 baht (S$1.50) per piece while the macchiato retails at 115 baht (S$5) per drink.
Both are available from now till June 30, 2019.
View this post on Instagram
ประเทศนี้ทุกสิ่งล้วนไข่เค็ม!!! มิติใหม่แห่งโดนัท สอดไส้ไข่เค็ม ลองกันยังเพิ่งวางขายวันนี้เลย กับเมนู Salted Egg Filled Ring Doughnut จาก Krispy Kreme ตัวแป้งด้วยนอก รสชาติเหมือนเดิมแบบรสออริจินอลเลย แต่ความโหดคือสอดไส้ไข่เค็มโว้ยย คือตัวไส้ให้มาแบบไม่กัก เปิดมายังไงก็คือเจอ รสชาติไข่เค็มคือชัด แต่แอบเลี่ยนนิดนึง ให้เต็มที่กินได้ครั้งละชิ้น ใครสายไข่เค็มต้องลองงงง ราคาชิ้นละ 35บาท พิกัด Krispy Kreme ทุกสาขา ขายตั้งแต่วันนี้ถึง 30/06/2019
View this post on Instagram
ออกใหม่แล้วนะ!! สายรักไข่เค็มต้องลอง (moon heart eyes) โดนัทเมนูใหม่สูตรลิขสิทธิ์อันดับ 1 ที่ครองใจคนทั่วโลก ✨🥚ไข่เค็มลาวา ฟิล ริง โดนัท ✨🥃 คาราเมล มัคคิอาโต้ ไข่เค็มลาวา shorturl.at/eflKN 🍩 #ภรรยาผู้หิวโหย #ตามอ่านได้ในfbจ้า #krispykremethailand #sharethejoy #saltedeggfilledring #krispykreme #krispykremeTH
View this post on Instagram
Now must try!!!!! “Krispy Kreme Salted Egg Filled Ring” โดยเฉพาะคนรัก original Glazed ยิ่งต้องลอง เพิ่มเติมคือ สอดไส้ไข่เค็มเยิ้ม ไม่มีกั้ก สายไข่เค็มยิ่งต้องมาโดน ราคาเพียงชิ้นละ 35 บาท ซื้อยกโหล Salted Egg Filled set ในราคา 296 บาท จะยิ่งคุ้มค่า เพราะจะได้โดนัท Salted Egg filled Ring 3 ชิ้น ได้ Original Glazed 6 ชิ้น และ Assorted อีก 3 ชิ้น Available between 15 May – 30 June 2019 Thailand only ด่วนวันนี้ ถึง 30 มิ.ย. เท่านั้น รีบ!!!!! #saltedeggfilledring #krispykremethailand #sharethejoy
Here’s crossing our fingers they come to Singapore too!
Top image courtesy of Krispy Kreme Thailand and poppy_0817__
