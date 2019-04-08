Jurong coffee shop does single shop “bazaar” with over 40 food items & dishes for Ramadan

It’s the month of Ramadan, where Muslims typically fast until a certain timing.

The timing of course differs day by day.

Places like bazaars are a good place to break fast, with a myriad of food options available to consume.

Coffeeshops are also good options for those eating with a large group.

Well, Ayza’s Restaurant in Jurong West combined the two to offer an unparalleled spread and convenience.

Here’s their over two-minute-long video just going through the food options available to customers.

In case you can’t see it.

Here’s a list of the food available at this ‘bazaar’.

Nasi ambeng with chicken

Nasi ambeng with beef

Nasi sambal goreng ayam – Rice served with chicken, tofu and tempe fried in sambal

Nasi sambal goreng daging – Rice served with beef, tofu and tempe fried in sambal Fried dory with mayonnaise

Mee goreng

Sotong masak hitam – Squid cooked in black sauce

Lemak siput sedut – Sea snail cooked in spicy coconut milk

Sotong percik – Grilled sotong Pari bakar – Grilled stingray

Ayam percik – Grilled chicken doused in sauce

Terung balado – Chilli eggplant

Ikan sumbat – Stuffed fish

Ikan bakar – Grilled fish

Ikan keli berlada hijau – Catfish cooked in green chilli

Sotong sambal – Sambal squid

Ayam madu – Honey chicken

Ayam masak kicap – Soya sauce chicken

Asam rebus tenggiri – Mackerel in sour soup

Sambal telur burung, petai dengan ikan bilis – Sambal quail egg with stinky beans and anchovies

Ketam lemak chilli padi – Crab in spicy coconut gravy

Tenggiri berlado – Chilli mackerel

Ayam rendang – Chicken rendang

Ayam masak merah – Chicken in red sauce

Ayam lemak chilli padi – Chicken in spicy coconut milk

Daging masak kicap – Beef cooked with soya sauce Chicken korma

Ayam masak tiga rasa – Three-flavoured chicken

Chicken rendang

Coconut milk rice

Biryani rice

Beef rendang

Beef korma

Beef curry

Chicken masala

Biryani-style bee hoon

Murtabak

Roti John

Vadai

Tulang merah Special Nasi Ambeng – Rice with various dishes. For 5 people, $35

Here is the Nasi Ambeng offer.

Yums.

Location: Blk 508 Jurong west Street 52 /01-170

Top image from Ayza’s Restaurant Facebook page.