Jurong coffee shop does single shop “bazaar” with over 40 food items & dishes for Ramadan
What a spread.
It’s the month of Ramadan, where Muslims typically fast until a certain timing.
The timing of course differs day by day.
Places like bazaars are a good place to break fast, with a myriad of food options available to consume.
Coffeeshops are also good options for those eating with a large group.
Well, Ayza’s Restaurant in Jurong West combined the two to offer an unparalleled spread and convenience.
Here’s their over two-minute-long video just going through the food options available to customers.
In case you can’t see it.
Here’s a list of the food available at this ‘bazaar’.
Nasi ambeng with chicken
Nasi ambeng with beef
Nasi sambal goreng ayam – Rice served with chicken, tofu and tempe fried in sambal
Nasi sambal goreng daging – Rice served with beef, tofu and tempe fried in sambal
Fried dory with mayonnaise
Mee goreng
Sotong masak hitam – Squid cooked in black sauce
Lemak siput sedut – Sea snail cooked in spicy coconut milk
Sotong percik – Grilled sotong
Pari bakar – Grilled stingray
Ayam percik – Grilled chicken doused in sauce
Terung balado – Chilli eggplant
Ikan sumbat – Stuffed fish
Ikan bakar – Grilled fish
Ikan keli berlada hijau – Catfish cooked in green chilli
Sotong sambal – Sambal squid
Ayam madu – Honey chicken
Ayam masak kicap – Soya sauce chicken
Asam rebus tenggiri – Mackerel in sour soup
Sambal telur burung, petai dengan ikan bilis – Sambal quail egg with stinky beans and anchovies
Ketam lemak chilli padi – Crab in spicy coconut gravy
Tenggiri berlado – Chilli mackerel
Ayam rendang – Chicken rendang
Ayam masak merah – Chicken in red sauce
Ayam lemak chilli padi – Chicken in spicy coconut milk
Daging masak kicap – Beef cooked with soya sauce
Chicken korma
Ayam masak tiga rasa – Three-flavoured chicken
Chicken rendang
Coconut milk rice
Biryani rice
Beef rendang
Beef korma
Beef curry
Chicken masala
Biryani-style bee hoon
Murtabak
Roti John
Vadai
Tulang merah
Special Nasi Ambeng – Rice with various dishes. For 5 people, $35
Here is the Nasi Ambeng offer.
Yums.
Location: Blk 508 Jurong west Street 52 /01-170
