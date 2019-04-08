Jay Chou performing at National Stadium S’pore Jan 2020

Jay Chou will be performing in Singapore on January 10 and 11, 2020, at the National Stadium.

This makes him the first Asian artiste to hold a two-night event at the venue.

The 2020 tour will be Chou’s eighth world tour.

His last performance in Singapore was at the Formula One race in September 2018.

During that same year, his concert for the The Invincible 2 tour in Singapore sold out within a few hours.

More details about the upcoming concert will be released at a later date.

