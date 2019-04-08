fbpx

Jay Chou performing at National Stadium S’pore Jan 2020

Jay Chou or your chou chou?

Mandy How | May 9, 03:45 pm

Events

UNIQLO UT Wear Your World Campaign

08 April 2019 - 12 May 2019, -

North-South and East-West Lines

Upsurge

Jay Chou will be performing in Singapore on January 10 and 11, 2020, at the National Stadium.

“JAY CHOU RETURNS TO SINGAPORE WITH NEW CONCERT WORLD TOUR!

Calling all fans!

Jay Chou, Asia’s Mandopop King is returning to Singapore with his new concert world tour on 10 and 11 January 2020 at the Singapore National Stadium! Yes, you heard it right. 2 shows will be staged, making Jay Chou, the first Asian artiste to stage 2 shows at the Singapore National Stadium!

Are you ready to make a date with Jay Chou at his brand new concert?

Stay tune and like our Facebook Page for more information!”

This makes him the first Asian artiste to hold a two-night event at the venue.

The 2020 tour will be Chou’s eighth world tour.

His last performance in Singapore was at the Formula One race in September 2018.

During that same year, his concert for the The Invincible 2 tour in Singapore sold out within a few hours.

More details about the upcoming concert will be released at a later date.

Top image via Jay Chou’s Instagram

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

