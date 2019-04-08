fbpx

Japanese tourist drops phone in S’pore taxi, driver’s daughter seeks owner urgently

Let's reunite both of them.

Belmont Lay | May 8, 12:00 pm

A Japanese tourist and his mobile phone have been separated in Singapore.

This was after the Japanese man dropped his phone in a Singapore taxi.

Search for Japanese man

And now, the taxi driver’s daughter has put out an urgent call to unite both of them.

This is her Facebook post put up on May 7, at about 10.45pm.

GUYS I NEED YOUR HELP TO SHARE THIS POST.

A Japanese tourist lost his phone in my dad’s taxi, my dad waited for phone calls but he failed to realize that the phone is a Japanese brand and it’s not usable outside of Japan unless there is WiFi.

If anyone knows of the man in the picture please do let him know that his phone is okay and we want to give it back to him!! He has so much memories in this phone!

Please do help share and help me help him get his phone back!!!

Japanese brand phone doesn’t work here

According to the post, the Docomo AQUOS R2 phone is a Japanese brand and does not function outside of Japan — unless it is hooked up to WiFi.

This was why no calls were made to the phone to ask about its whereabouts.

The post also said the phone contained a lot of photos belonging to the man — a sure sign of its sentimental value owing to the many memories it holds.

Spread the word in Japanese

Other Good Samaritans have sprung into action to help spread the word.

One even posted a call for help on Twitter in Japanese to reunite the man with his phone:

