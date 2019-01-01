Japanese man dies mid-flight, 246 packets of cocaine found in his stomach

A Japanese man who died mid-way through a flight from Mexico to Japan on May 24, was discovered to have swallowed 246 packets of cocaine, found in his stomach.

Man suffered from seizures on flight

The prosecutor’s office in Sonora, Mexico — where the plane had made an emergency landing — gave more information in a May 27 post on Facebook.

It was revealed that the 42-year-old man, known only as Udo N, began having seizures after his flight took off from Mexico City en route to Tokyo.

Emergency landing in Sonora

Udo had originally travelled from Colombia, and was in Mexico for a stopover.

Flight attendants who noticed his seizures requested for an emergency landing in Sonora.

“When the plane landed at 2:25am on Friday, paramedics boarded it and declared Udo N deceased,” said the prosecutor’s office.

246 packets of cocaine

The subsequent autopsy revealed that Udo had ingested 246 packets of cocaine.

Each packet measured 2.5cm long and 1cm wide.

The packets were found in his stomach and intestines.

It also determined the cause of death to be cerebral edema, or swelling in the brain, that was triggered by a drug overdose.

The flight, which was also carrying 198 other passengers, continued its journey to Japan.

