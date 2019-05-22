Social media restricted in Indonesia as hoaxes about police spread during Jakarta riots

Access to social media has been restricted in Indonesia.

Advertisement

This was in response to racist hoaxes that spread amidst the riots in Jakarta that left six people dead in the wake of the official announcement of Indonesia’s election results.

Social media access has been shut down in the wake of the violence.

Indonesia’s chief security minister Wiranto said, according to CNA:

“To avoid provocations, the spread of fake news through the community, we will limit access to certain features on social media.”

The South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported that platforms affected by the restriction included Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram.

The Indonesian Communication and Information Minister Rudiantara further confirmed that while messaging systems would still work, the uploading of photos and videos would either be blocked or slowed.

Advertisement

Hoaxes about police being from China on the basis of having slanted eyes

Thus far, some of the more notable hoaxes that have spread appear to be about the police being from China, SCMP and Detik reported.

SCMP reported that one hoax had highlighted the involvement of police officers from “communist China” to shoot protestors.

Detik reported that the basis of this rumour was due to some members of the police mobile brigade (Brimob) appearing to have slanted eyes in photos that went viral on social media.

Additionally, the security personnel were also rumoured to have communicated in Chinese.

Advertisement

In response, a spokesperson for Indonesia’s National Police, Inspector-General Mohammad Iqbal, stated this was untrue.

He clarified that all members of the Brimob were Indonesian citizens and that many of their members, who came from across the country, also have slanted eyes.

Separately, another spokesperson for the Jakarta Metro police clarified that they had not entered mosques to chase protesters, Detik further reported.

This was echoed by Iqbal who added that reports of Brimob attacking mosques were also untrue.

Advertisement

Prabowo camp rejects blame for riots

Meanwhile, the campaign team of Prabowo Subianto and Sandiaga Uno has denied responsibility for the riots, blaming it on “provocateurs” instead, The Jakarta Post reported.

Their team’s spokesperson Dahnil Anzar Simandjuntak said:

“It was provocateurs who did the violent acts. From the beginning, Prabowo has called for a peaceful rally.”

He added that all sides should exercise restraint, with the police refraining from using weapons and the public refraining from being easily provoked.

Dahnil’s sentiments were also echoed by the deputy chairman of Gerindra, Prabowo’s party, Fadli Zon, who blamed the police for using excessive force against the protestors.

Fadli said:

“We should also call on the authorities to not easily take actions that can provoke the protesters, such as destroying [cars]. Prabowo wants all parties to calm down.”

Advertisement

Jokowi says “stern action” will be carried out against rioters

For his part, newly re-elected Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has stated that “stern action” will be taken against rioters by the police and military, in accordance with the law, The Jakarta Post reported.

He elaborated that he would not accept those disrupted the country’s democracy, security and unity:

“I am open to anyone who wants to join hands to build and develop this country together, but I will not tolerate those who disrupt security, the process of democracy and the unity of our beloved country.”

He further stressed that the situation was under control and that the public should not be worried.

As for Prabowo’s challenge of the General Elections Commission’s final vote tally, Jokowi expressed his appreciation to Prabowo for doing so by settling it via the Constitutional Court.

Advertisement

Top image screenshot via Reuters