Indian politician with 9 family members cries on camera after learning he only got 5 votes

Ever wondered if people in your family really likes you?

Advertisement

Punjabi politician Neetu Shutteran Wala must have had a pang of fear when he realised maybe four of them didn’t.

Here’s the video.

Here’s the general flow of the conversation courtesy of India Today.

Advertisement

“Reporter: Santokh Singh Chaudhary is leading in Jalandhar seat, and we have with us an Independent candidate Neetu Shutteran Wala (turns to Wala) so only five people voted for you? Shutteran Wala (tearing up almost immediately): Sir, despite having nine members in the family, I got only five votes. Reporter: That means even your family members haven’t voted for you. Shutteran Wala: No sir, I think the fraud happened in the voting process.”

Luckily for Shutteran Wala, and the Indian electoral system, neither were true.

It turns out the reporter had been too zealous in reporting the counts as they came through.

Here is the final tally.

Advertisement

So while Shutteran Wala did indeed come in last, he had more than five votes. His family probably voted for him as well.

Image via YouTube