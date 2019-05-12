IKEA S’pore selling durian chendol, pulut hitam & ondeh-ondeh cakes till June 4, 2019

In addition to perennial favourites of chicken wings and meatballs, IKEA Singapore has come up with three new dessert items inspired by local flavours: Durian chendol, pulut hitam, and ondeh-ondeh.

1) Ondeh-ondeh

The ondeh-ondeh cake features pandan sponge with a gula melaka spread, rounded off with a coat of coconut shavings.

Prices start at S$3/slice and S$39 for a 1.4kg portion.

2) Durian chendol

This potent combination also comes with gula meleka.

The durian chendol flavour is the most expensive of the lot at S$49 for a 1.4kg cake.

It is not available in sliced portions.

3) Pulut hitam

The black glutinous rice cake comes with layers of sponge and grains, as well as coconut milk-flavoured icing.

A 1.4kg cake will cost you S$45, and is not available in sliced portions.

The desserts are available at both IKEA Tampines and IKEA Alexandra.

Address and opening hours:

IKEA Tampines

60 Tampines North Drive 2, Singapore 528764

IKEA Alexandra

317 Alexandra Rd, Singapore 159965

Sunday – Thursday, 10am to 10pm

Friday, Saturday, 10am – 11pm

Cakes available till June 4, 2019.

