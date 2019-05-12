fbpx

IKEA S’pore selling durian chendol, pulut hitam & ondeh-ondeh cakes till June 4, 2019

Looks nice.

Mandy How | May 29, 11:14 am

In addition to perennial favourites of chicken wings and meatballs, IKEA Singapore has come up with three new dessert items inspired by local flavours: Durian chendol, pulut hitam, and ondeh-ondeh.

1) Ondeh-ondeh

The ondeh-ondeh cake features pandan sponge with a gula melaka spread, rounded off with a coat of coconut shavings.

RAYA SWEETS 🍬 With Hari Raya round the corner, @ikeasingapore created the Ondeh Ondeh Cake as one of its limited edition desserts. • Just looking at it seems promising, because it has coconut shavings (which I super love) on top of it. Followed by soft and pillowy pandan sponge cake layers with gula melaka spread thinly on its surface. • It's actually quite legit but it would be better if it was less sweet. The gula melaka was quite intense when it first landed on your tongue, and it soon disappears as the cake melts in your mouth. Can taste both pandan and coconut milk in the cake – though the coconut taste is stronger. Overall, a good dessert. Sold at both #ikea stores in Singapore and cost $3 a piece. Only available till 4 June. My ratings: 🍰🍰🍰 + 0.5 out of 5. // #foodielah #foodbloggerwannabe #foodphotography #shotoniphone #ikeafood #hariraya #dessert #heritage #fusion #ondehondeh #notsponsored #passionmadepossible #singapore

Prices start at S$3/slice and S$39 for a 1.4kg portion.

2) Durian chendol

This potent combination also comes with gula meleka.

Image via IKEA Singapore

The durian chendol flavour is the most expensive of the lot at S$49 for a 1.4kg cake.

It is not available in sliced portions.

3) Pulut hitam

Image via IKEA Singapore

The black glutinous rice cake comes with layers of sponge and grains, as well as coconut milk-flavoured icing.

A 1.4kg cake will cost you S$45, and is not available in sliced portions.

The desserts are available at both IKEA Tampines and IKEA Alexandra.

Address and opening hours:
IKEA Tampines
60 Tampines North Drive 2, Singapore 528764

IKEA Alexandra
317 Alexandra Rd, Singapore 159965

Sunday – Thursday, 10am to 10pm
Friday, Saturday, 10am – 11pm

Cakes available till June 4, 2019.

Top image via IKEA Singapore

