Hong Kong IKEA’s ice cream ad invites people to ‘eat tofu’ & ‘be gentle while eating’

Some felt like it was unnecessarily crass.

Tanya Ong |Kayla Wong |Eileen Lee | May 6, 12:50 pm

IKEA in Hong Kong is selling beancurd dessert flavoured sundae cone.

And their advertisement announcing the new product is a hoot.

IKEA beancurd dessert flavoured sundae advertisement

Here’s the advertisement on their Facebook page on May 3, which shows a sundae cone juxtaposed against a pale pink background:

The innuendo-laden ad said:

As long as you like it, you can eat my tofu anytime.

For the uninitiated, “eating tofu” in Chinese has sexual connotations as it also means to take advantage of someone.

And this is what is written on the Facebook post:

You can eat me, but please remember to be gentle ~ If you want to meet me, simply visit the IKEA bistro before May 30.

Backlash for crass messaging

Some commenters were left unimpressed by the advertisement:

“The phrase used in this ad, ‘eat someone’s tofu’, means to insult a woman’s modesty. This matter is not about about feminism. The message is extremely crass.”

“Low and distasteful.”

“This ad is disgusting!”

“Crass and low-brow. ‘Eating tofu’ means to molest someone, it’s a civil offence.”

“‘Eating someone’s tofu’ can be interpreted in many different ways, not a good idea for an ad.”

Taking things with a pinch of salt

Some, however, weren’t too bothered by the sexual connotations, and felt like others were taking things too seriously.

“So Hongkongers are even more conservative than the Taliban.”

“Seeing all the feminists get triggered over this makes me want to go support the product. #eatikeatofu”

“Optimists think the glass is half full, pessimists think the glass is half empty, feminists think the glass wants to rape them”

“Seeing feminists lose their crap over this due to their ‘fragile hearts’ and low self-esteem is truly enjoyable to watch.”

“(This bunch of feminists) don’t usually notice IKEA, but just because a certain feminist page reported on it, they flock to the IKEA post and talk about it.”

“You bunch of women should have your menopause quickly.”

Some, like this commenter, were completely unperturbed by the advertisement and chose to focus on the product at hand instead:

“This beancurd flavoured sundae is delicious! Just like beancurd dessert.”

Great.

Top photo via Ikea Hong Kong & FB/Lily Lam.

