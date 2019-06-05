ICA warns heavy traffic flow at Woodlands & Tuas checkpoints in June 2019

The June school holidays are here.

Which means it will be crowded everywhere.

And if you are making a short trip to Malaysia soon, you might want to take note.

Heavy traffic expected at Causeway

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has cautioned those travelling up north about heavy traffic flow at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints in June.

This forecast is in view of the upcoming school holiday, as well as Hari Raya Puasa on June 5, 2019.

The wait will be longer at the checkpoints, especially on weekends.

Alternatively, you can check if the KTM trains are available, which will definitely reduce the hassle of travelling to Malaysia.

Otherwise, just do a quick check on the traffic via One Motoring website before you leave.

Things to note

Tips provided by the ICA to help speed up the process at the checkpoints have also been issued.

For example, there are some prohibited items that one should never carry into the country, such as firecrackers, “Pop-Pop” or chewing gum.

If you are carrying items such as eggs, meat products and potted plants, you will have to declare them.

Here are some additional tips from us too: