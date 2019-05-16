Huge fire breaks out at Dickson Road shophouse opposite Hotel 81, thick black smoke visible

A fire broke out at 14 Dickson Road on May 16, 2019.

[Fire @ 14 Dickson Road] SCDF has been alerted to a fire at 14 Dickson Road. SCDF is at scene conducting firefighting operations. — TheLifeSavingForce (@SCDF) May 16, 2019

Advertisement

Here are some footage on the ground, courtesy of Instagram user Bladeshukza.

Here are some from a bit further away.

And here is the fire visible from Kallang.

The fire appears to have started from a shophouse in Dickson Road.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force appears to have it under control now though.

Advertisement

Image by Alster Wong and Rachel Ng