Huge fire breaks out at Dickson Road shophouse opposite Hotel 81, thick black smoke visible
A fire broke out at 14 Dickson Road on May 16, 2019.
[Fire @ 14 Dickson Road]
SCDF has been alerted to a fire at 14 Dickson Road. SCDF is at scene conducting firefighting operations.
— TheLifeSavingForce (@SCDF) May 16, 2019
Here are some footage on the ground, courtesy of Instagram user Bladeshukza.
Here are some from a bit further away.
And here is the fire visible from Kallang.
The fire appears to have started from a shophouse in Dickson Road.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force appears to have it under control now though.
Image by Alster Wong and Rachel Ng
