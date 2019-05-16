fbpx

Huge fire breaks out at Dickson Road shophouse opposite Hotel 81, thick black smoke visible

Huge.

Nyi Nyi Thet | May 16, 03:39 pm

A fire broke out at 14 Dickson Road on May 16, 2019.

Here are some footage on the ground, courtesy of Instagram user Bladeshukza.

Here are some from a bit further away.

Image from Alster Wong

And here is the fire visible from Kallang.

The fire appears to have started from a shophouse in Dickson Road.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force appears to have it under control now though.

Images by Rachel Ng

Images by Rachel Ng

Images by Rachel Ng
Image by Rachel Ng

Image by Alster Wong and Rachel Ng

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

