7 customers suffer gastrointestinal symptoms after dining at Hougang western stall famous for big portions under S$10

SFA will conduct another assessment of the stall in 12 months' time and monitor it in the meantime.

Nyi Nyi Thet |Kayla Wong | May 10, 03:21 pm

This is 5 Star Corner Western Food.

Image from Kingsley

Located at Block 805 Hougang Central, it is known for its cheap and good Western food.

On Google, the business has an average rating of 4.2 stars culled from nearly 300 reviews.

These are some of the pictures put up by satisfied customers.

Image from Desmond Koh
Image from Alex Lee
Image from Andy Chiam

Down with illness

Between Jan. 14 and 16, 2019, seven customers did not have that satisfactory experience.

The seven of them started to display some gastrointestinal symptoms such as heartburn, indigestion, bloating and constipation.

According to a Channel 8 report, Singapore Food Agency (SFA) revealed that the seven of them came down with these symptoms after dining at the Hougang eatery.

The agency quickly took action and carried out investigations.

After the investigations, they demoted the stall’s hygiene rating to a “C” on May 9.

SFA will conduct another assessment of the stall in 12 months’ time and will continue to monitor the stall in the meantime.

During less gastrointestinal-centric times

Hougang coffee shop Western food stall famous for big portions under S$10

Image collated from Kingsley and Alex Lee’s Facebook

