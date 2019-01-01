S’pore cartoonist illustrates 10 horrible bubble tea flavours like coriander tea with salmon roe

Perhaps the main allure of bubble tea lies in its seemingly endless flavours and combinations.

Not anymore.

The cartoonist behind Robert the Otter has illustrated 10 different flavours of bubble teas, using suggestions from his Instagram followers.

The Facebook album has since garnered more than 1,100 shares within in less than a day.

Here are some absolutely awful combinations we picked out from the album:

Each illustration is accompanied by a short line.

This sounds decent, to be honest:

Besides these, the cartoonist has also drawn Robert the Otter in various other illustrations and memes, which you can check out on the Facebook page here.

Top image via Robert the Otter/Facebook