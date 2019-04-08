Heng Swee Keat: PAP to work on recruiting candidates from diverse backgrounds for next GE

The People’s Action Party (PAP) is in the midst of recruiting candidates and preparing its party manifesto for the next election, Deputy Prime Minister(DPM) Heng Swee Keat has announced.

Heng’s statement came as part of his interviews with both The Straits Times (ST) and CNA for the first time since becoming DPM.

Heng added that he would be working in his capacity as the PAP’s first assistant secretary-general, with Chan Chun Sing, the party’s second assistant secretary-general, in this regard.

Said Heng on the progress that had been made so far:

“I think that the party has a policy of renewing our ranks at every election, and the work is intensifying. We’ve had some very good candidates already, but the work is continuing because we still have some time.”

Important to recruit candidates from diverse backgrounds

In this aspect, Heng added that the PAP was looking at good candidates from diverse backgrounds and working on convincing them to stand for election, both ST and CNA reported.

In laying out the rationale behind such a move, Heng stated:

“Our society is becoming more diverse, and it is important for us to continue to represent that diversity and to make sure that we are able to bring in the views of different segments of our society.”



Heng added however, that it was also important to achieve a consensus in which diversity is turned to strength, instead of division.



Heng noted that in his recent trips to both the US and China, he had met many Singaporeans in different fields with a “range of very exciting assignments” to select from, and that it was therefore the PAP’s aim to convince them that politics was a meaningful thing to engage in, CNA highlighted.

Heng added:

“(We’ll have to) persuade them that if you want to take Singapore forward, one important way is for you to join us so that we can continue to win the trust and confidence of fellow Singaporeans.”



Heng highlighted that he was open to such candidates joining as either potential MPs or helping in party matters.

Having an opposition party or multiple parties will not necessarily lead to the best outcome for Singapore

Heng further explained that a key question for Singapore was the inclusion of views from as many people as possible in the governance process and mobilising the energies of Singaporeans in governance, ST further reported.

However, it was not a given that having an opposition party, or multiple parties in the process would necessarily lead to the best outcome for Singapore, Heng added.

Heng referenced Brexit, adding that it was quite sad both the UK Parliament and society had seen serious fragmentation over the issue.

He also noted that politics had almost become an auction in many democracies, with political parties acting irresponsibly by promising way better and easier lives to win votes.

Heng stated that it was imperative Singapore avoid falling for such a trap and added that the reason why Singapore has become so successful is because it is ready to take hard decisions.

As such, building a strong and cohesive Cabinet team, along with trust and confidence within the team and with Singaporeans was key for making decisions, CNA reported.



PM Lee will still lead in the next General Election

That being said, the next generation will still see Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong take the helm in leading the PAP, CNA further reported.

On what this entailed, Lee stated that it would involve:

“…setting the agenda, working out the policies, preparing the manifesto, making the pitch to the public, and actively campaigning during the election and organising the election.”



On the plans for Heng, Lee added that the priority was to win the election first and that if all went according to plan afterwards, the succession would happen within the PAP.

Lee added that the plan was an unsurprising one which largely worked.

“There are no surprises. I very much hope we will work out that way. It’s a mechanism which has worked well for Singapore. It has provided stability, continuity as well as renewal and updating of persons – individuals, leadership as well as content for our policies. But it depends on the party staying together and the party winning elections.”



