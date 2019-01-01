fbpx

Helper who claimed to sleep under bathroom pipes actually had ‘ample space’: MOM

Officers interviewed the helper as well.

May 30, 11:25 am

On May 29, Facebook page All Singapore Stuff put up a post by a helper in Singapore who claimed to be sleeping under bathroom pipes.

The helper also added that she would knock her head on occasion.

In photos uploaded by the helper, a mattress was seen laid under some pipes, with a few hangers dangled overhead.

Another photo showed the “ceiling” opening up to the skies:

Cries of abuse

In response to the post, a number of commenters decried such treatment as abuse.

In less than a day, the post had gathered over 300 shares and 500 comments.

MOM inspects the room

However, about 12 hours after the post, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) released a statement on the case.

After inspecting the helper’s room on the same day (May 29), MOM confirmed that the photos only showed a section of the room.

The ministry added that there was “ample space” for the helper to reposition her mattress, where she could sleep comfortably.

Officers also interviewed the helper, who said that she was happy working for the family and did not face any issues regarding her employment or well-being.

MOM ended the post by encouraging helpers to raise questions about their employment conditions to their employers instead of “inviting discussions” on social media.

However, helpers who have any concerns about their well-being may report them to MOM through the hotline (1800 339 5505) or the online form.

Original post:

Top image via MOM’s Facebook page, All Singapore Stuff

