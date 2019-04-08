Over 5,000 signatures on petition to revoke license of M’sian doctor who posts hate on Hardwarezone forum

A Malaysian doctor working in Australia has been suspended after his online hate comments that were highly unbecoming of a life-saving medical professional came to light.

Professional misconduct

The Medical Board of Australia found that Christopher Lee Kwan Chen had repeatedly posted comments on Singapore’s Hardwarezone forum that were racist, sexist and violent — actions that amounted to professional misconduct.

He has been suspended as the board also learned that he had repeatedly posted images and information that identified him as a medical practitioner in Australia.

Lee was working in Tasmania and Victoria.

He has been suspended for six weeks and asked to take a course on ethical behaviour online.

Petition launched

Following the news of Lee’s activities, an online petition was launched that called for Lee’s medical license to be revoked.

A woman named Justine Brooks, who identified herself as the CEO of Laurel House, a sexual assault support service, said she felt “compelled” to “challenge” Lee’s right to practice medicine in Australia after finding out about his comments.

The petition, which was started on Change.org on April 25, has accumulated over 5,000 signatures from supporters as of May 2.

Here are some of the reasons given by supporters for signing the petition:

Still active

Despite his suspension, Lee has appeared defiant.

He was not banned from Hardwarezone forum, and he did not quit his activities but continued to post there.

According to The Guardian, Lee posted after his suspension ruling, saying: “We’ll see who has the last laugh.”

He also refused to delete his account.

Victorian Health Minister commented

Lee’s case has garnered significant attention, with the Australian authorities weighing in.

According to ABC Australia, a spokesperson for Victoria Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said she had asked the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) if the suspension was adequate.

“This behaviour is appalling and has no place in Victoria, let alone in our hospitals,” the spokesperson said.

Extreme comments

Lee’s offensive and extreme comments have been documented by numerous media outlets in Singapore and overseas.

After Indonesia was hit by a natural disaster, Lee wrote: “Don’t bother helping that nation of ingrates.”

Of his wife, Lee wrote: “If my marriage fell apart, it would not end in divorce. It would end in murder.”

Another time he wrote that if his wife were to become pregnant, he would force her to have an abortion by kicking “her down the stairs”.

When Lee was criticised online by a woman, he supposedly posted nude pictures of her on the internet.

When she was forced to close her social media accounts, Lee exulted that a “new legion of perverts” could now view her images.

“I won,” he wrote.

Top image from Hardwarezone and Change.org