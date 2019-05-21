Haidilao hotpot allegedly ‘explodes’ in waitress’ face as she was scooping out customer’s lighter

A hotpot in Haidilao allegedly “exploded” in a waitress’ face.

This happened as she was trying to scoop out a lighter that a customer had dropped in the soup, Shanghaiist reports.

The incident reportedly took place at night on May 15, 2019, in Kunming, which is a city in China’s Yunnan Province.

Footage of the incident began circulating on May 21:

Haidilao is known for their attention to customer service.

The waitress could be seen using two ladles to retrieve an object, said to be a lighter, that had fallen into the soup base.

Before the task could be completed, however, the hot broth “exploded” without warning into her face, as well as arms and chest.

The two seated customers were reportedly injured as well.

According to Chinese site guancha.cn, the waitress was sent to the hospital for treatment in a timely manner.

When asked if they would pursue the matter with the customers, Haidilao allegedly replied: “The customers had also sustained minor injuries, the important thing now is to look after the customers’ and the waitress’ wounds.”

