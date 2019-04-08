Halal Lanzhou hand-pulled beef noodles now available at Pasir Ris eatery

Not sure what to eat when you Buka Puasa?

Bumbu Masala, a Muslim-owned eatery that specialises in Halal Asian food, now sells handmade Lanzhou beef noodles.

Advertisement

Since news broke, response to the handmade noodles has been positive:

The man responsible for the handmade beef noodles, Musa, is no stranger to these type of noodles.

He owns a stall at Ubi as well.

Advertisement

And the noodles in that stall look amazing as well.

Nice.

New place new deal

The Pasir Ris stall is even offering a special one-for-one deal, for a limited time only.

Great.

Advertisement

Besides the Lanzhou beef noodles, Bumbu Masala offers a large variety of Southeast Asian delights from Thai BBQ Steamboat to Briyani and Mee Pattaya, amongst many others.

Advertisement

You can also pre-order meals from Bumbu Masala on their website.

Address: 527C Pasir Ris Street 51, Singapore 513527

Opening Hours: 5pm – 12 midnight during Ramadan month

Top image courtesy of Adlee Al-Nasry and uu_ugly_but_i_still