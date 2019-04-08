fbpx

Halal Lanzhou hand-pulled beef noodles now available at Pasir Ris eatery

Delicious.

Melanie Lim | May 9, 12:26 pm

Not sure what to eat when you Buka Puasa?

Bumbu Masala, a Muslim-owned eatery that specialises in Halal Asian food, now sells handmade Lanzhou beef noodles.

Image via Adlee Al-Nasry

Since news broke, response to the handmade noodles has been positive:

Image via Norhayati Suhadi

The man responsible for the handmade beef noodles, Musa, is no stranger to these type of noodles.

He owns a stall at Ubi as well.

Image from Boy Edict

And the noodles in that stall look amazing as well.

Image from Mo HaFiz Shamadi

Nice.

New place new deal

The Pasir Ris stall is even offering a special one-for-one deal, for a limited time only.

Great.

Besides the Lanzhou beef noodles, Bumbu Masala offers a large variety of Southeast Asian delights from Thai BBQ Steamboat to Briyani and Mee Pattaya, amongst many others.

You can also pre-order meals from Bumbu Masala on their website.

Address527C Pasir Ris Street 51, Singapore 513527

Opening Hours: 5pm – 12 midnight during Ramadan month

Top image courtesy of Adlee Al-Nasry and uu_ugly_but_i_still

About Melanie Lim

Melanie likes taking and editing photos for Instagram.

