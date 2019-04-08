Halal Lanzhou hand-pulled beef noodles now available at Pasir Ris eatery
Not sure what to eat when you Buka Puasa?
Bumbu Masala, a Muslim-owned eatery that specialises in Halal Asian food, now sells handmade Lanzhou beef noodles.
Since news broke, response to the handmade noodles has been positive:
Halal hand pulled noodle with beef. One of the best I’ve tasted. Address: 527C Pasir Ris Street 51 Coffee Shop, Bumbu Masala. 100 percent muslim owned. Famous Lanzhou handmade beef noodles by Bro Musa Hui from China. For Ramadhan, operation starts from 5 pm to 12 midnight.
The man responsible for the handmade beef noodles, Musa, is no stranger to these type of noodles.
He owns a stall at Ubi as well.
And the noodles in that stall look amazing as well.
New place new deal
The Pasir Ris stall is even offering a special one-for-one deal, for a limited time only.
Besides the Lanzhou beef noodles, Bumbu Masala offers a large variety of Southeast Asian delights from Thai BBQ Steamboat to Briyani and Mee Pattaya, amongst many others.
FAMILY BIRYANI MEAL Chicken / Mutton / Lamb Dalcha Brinjal Pachadi Raitha / Cucumber Achar Boiled egg (chicken biryani only) Pappadum Gulab jamun (chicken or mutton biryani order only) Ideal for 5 pax $50 per set plus $15 delivery. Whatsapp 97865831 for order. #halalcateringsg #halalcafesg #halalfoodsg #sgigfoodies #biryani #biryanilove
You can also pre-order meals from Bumbu Masala on their website.
Address: 527C Pasir Ris Street 51, Singapore 513527
Opening Hours: 5pm – 12 midnight during Ramadan month
Top image courtesy of Adlee Al-Nasry and uu_ugly_but_i_still
