Non-Muslim S’pore Grab driver voluntarily switches to Malay radio station to help passenger break fast

During the month of Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk.

Any considerate gestures to help make this fasting period better for Muslims are very much welcomed.

One Muslim man, Jujul Euphoric, took to Facebook to recount his experience with a considerate non-Muslim Grab driver whose simple actions during the ride filled him with gratitude.

Some 18 hours after the post was put up on May 21, it has more than 8,000 reactions and 3,500 shares.

Changed to Warna 94.2FM

Jujul recounted he took the ride on May 21, at 7.01pm — around the time for him to break fast.

When he entered the car, the radio was initially tuned in to an English station.

Halfway through the journey, the driver HM Raghu suddenly switched to Warna 94.2FM, a Malay language radio station.

According to the Jujul, this was so he could listen to the Maghrib Azan, the fourth call to prayer which happens after sunset, so that he could know when to break his fast.

At first, Jujul thought the driver was a Muslim as well, but Raghu continued driving without drinking or eating anything to break fast.

This prompted the passenger to ask if the driver was a Muslim.

When Raghu replied that he was not, Jujul expressed his gratitude for the change in radio stations.

The driver, however, reportedly took it in his stride, and said he was simply doing his part for racial harmony.

You can see the original post here:

Top image via Jujul Euphoric/Facebook