Salted egg flavour fried chicken now available in KFC M’sia from S$5 for limited time

Another popular fried chicken flavour has made its return in Malaysia.

Golden Egg Crunch back from May 2, 2019

KFC Malaysia is bringing back the Golden Egg Crunch from May 2, 2019, at RM 14.90 (about S$5) onwards.

The Golden Egg Crunch are fried chickens coated with salted egg, curry leaves & sweet basil.

Just like the Parmesan truffle chicken, this salted egg flavour is only available for a limited period of time.

Salted-egg lovers who are heading to Malaysia soon can try this out.

Bon appetit!

