Salted egg flavour fried chicken now available in KFC M’sia from S$5 for limited time

Finger-lickin' good.

Zhangxin Zheng | May 4, 05:33 pm

KFC Singapore is bringing back the Parmesan truffle chicken.

Another popular fried chicken flavour has made its return in Malaysia.

KFC S’pore brings back Parmesan truffle chicken for limited time

Golden Egg Crunch back from May 2, 2019

KFC Malaysia is bringing back the Golden Egg Crunch from May 2, 2019, at RM 14.90 (about S$5) onwards.

The Golden Egg Crunch are fried chickens coated with salted egg, curry leaves & sweet basil.

Just like the Parmesan truffle chicken, this salted egg flavour is only available for a limited period of time.

Salted-egg lovers who are heading to Malaysia soon can try this out.

Bon appetit!

Top photo collage from KFC Malaysia Facebook and @asz_lan

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

