Mala hotpot snack from The Golden Duck has deep-fried beancurd, mushrooms & fish skin

Everything also mala.

Fasiha Nazren | May 7, 06:17 pm

Mala is everywhere.

Mala Nissin Cup Noodles from Japan has pork & lard, can be shipped to S’pore

S$2 mala curry puff only at Old Chang Kee Jewel Changi Airport

Hotpot ingredients

So it’s no surprise if there are other variations of the spicy and numbing dish.

Known for their salted egg fish skin, local snack company The Golden Duck has come up with a new mala hotpot snack.

Photo courtesy of The Golden Duck

Includes mushrooms and beancurd skin

Called the Sichuan Mala Hot Pot Fragrant Mix, the 108-gram bag consists of fried fish skin, beancurd skin and a medley of mushrooms including straw, oyster and shiitake mushrooms.

Photo courtesy of The Golden Duck

It is then tossed in a blend of 19 spices including Sichuan peppercorns, chillies, and fennel.

The snack seems to be on the spicy side, standing at spice level six and numbing level four.

Spent half a year visiting China cities

This new creation, according to The Golden Duck, required the team to go through a “meticulous process”.

In order to understand the origins of mala, the team spent half a year visiting several cities in China to study the Sichuan cuisine as well as how to make mala in its traditional form.

If you want to get your hands on it, the Sichuan Mala Hot Pot Fragrant Mix is currently available at all The Golden Duck stores and online for S$7.

Top image from The Golden Duck

