Go-Jek driver in viral video given 12-month conditional stern warning by LTA

LTA confirmed investigations have concluded.

Belmont Lay | May 8, 02:05 pm

The Go-Jek driver who uploaded a video of his encounter with a female passenger who accused him of kidnapping has been giving a warning by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

The incident spawned the now infamous “Is it because I’m Chinese?” catchphrase and memes.

Stern warning

In response to media queries, LTA said it has investigations have concluded.

In a letter reportedly shared by the driver, Kamaruzzaman Abdul Latiff, the exact punishment he received was a 12-month conditional stern warning from LTA.

The letter issued to Kamaruzzaman, 49, reportedly said: “After careful consideration of the facts of the case as disclosed through investigations, we have decided to serve you with a stern warning on the condition that you maintain good conduct.”

What warning entails

This means that Kamaruzzaman will have to maintain a clean record for the next 12 months from the date of the letter or his “vocational licence will be liable for revocation”.

A stern warning does not amount to a conviction of an offence and is not a criminal record.

The issue being investigated was the uploading of an unauthorised recording that was made inside the vehicle of the passenger.

This is LTA’s full statement:

In response to media queries, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) confirms that a warning has been issued to private hire car (PHC) driver Kamaruzzaman Bin Abdul Latiff for the unauthorised recording and disclosure of a video of himself and a passenger taken in his vehicle on 29 January 2019.

LTA would like to remind all taxi drivers and private hire car drivers that they are not allowed to make recordings within their vehicles without LTA’s approval or disclose recordings to unauthorised personnel. This is to ensure commuter privacy, safety and protection of personal data.

Previously:

S’pore Go-Jek driver records video of passenger accusing him of kidnap when he clearly didn’t

S’pore Go-Jek driver went to police because woman passenger accused him of serious crime of kidnap

Go-Jek driver says interview with LTA ‘went well’

