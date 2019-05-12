fbpx

Man calls trio racist for not giving up seats at Geylang Bazaar to Muslims, Muslims shut him down immediately

Kudos for not taking the bait.

Nyi Nyi Thet | May 13, 12:27 pm

On May 12, 2019, there was a post on Complaint Singapore Facebook page targeting a trio of people who were at what appears to be the Geylang bazaar.

The post has gone rather viral, garnering over 700 shares and attracting over 700 comments in less than a day.

Here’s basically the crux of what the post took issue with.

A few people, who the account assumed weren’t breaking fast, were taking up some seats at the bazaar.

This was considered by the account to be racist.

Disagree with poster

That assertion however was met with swift rebuttal from Singaporeans of all walks of life.

Some considered this a stretch of sorts, and promptly ensured this person’s opinion did not colour their view of other Muslims.

In fact, the most vocal crowd that fought back against the post were actually Muslims themselves.

Whether it be by introducing the concept of standing.

Espousing the virtues of perhaps not yelling “racist” at everything.

And at the same time, highlighting virtues that should not be forgotten.

Indeed it might be best to see things from another point of view.

With one commenter providing perhaps the freshest perspective yet.

Maybe ah.

Image collated from Complaint Singapore

 

