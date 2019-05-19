fbpx

Back
﻿

After Starbucks cup fiasco, now there are 2 plastic bottles in Game of Thrones finale

This season has been a mess.

Nyi Nyi Thet | May 20, 06:18 pm

Events

Upsurge

Game of Thrones just finished their eight season run.

There will not be any spoilers in this article related to the last episode apart from the two images of the bottles.

The eighth season was quite a mixed bag in terms of quality.

With many criticising the writing quality, character development, and battle tactics throughout the season.

Some fans, over one million, even wanted a complete remake of the season.

On a lighter note, you had this.

Which led to some funny memes.

Image from Reddit

Now, coffee-gate has made way for plastic bottle kerfuffle.

Here are some people who did not appreciate the anachronistic plastic bottle in the finale.

Here is a closer look.


Here is another bottle from another scene, this time behind Ser Davos.

Image from Twitter

Now believe it or not, there was another glaring mistake in between episode four and six.

Now, this is a bit spoilery, so you’ve been warned.

Yup, dude grew his arms back.

Also cameras were invented.

Urgh.

Image from Twitter user Jacob Larche

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Huawei built its own operating system a year ago in case something like this happened, will it be enough?

Wowzers.

May 20, 05:44 pm

Shanmugam defends video with Michelle Chong's Ah Lian in response to ST commentary

The video was apparently viewed by more than one million people.

May 20, 05:03 pm

PM Narendra Modi takes spiritual break from 2019 India election on eve of last voting day

How to appeal to the Hindu majority voters.

May 20, 04:48 pm

Intel, Qualcomm & other US tech companies reportedly join Google in blacklisting Huawei

Other companies have fallen in line.

May 20, 04:22 pm

Sage Northcutt face fractured after 29-second loss in S'pore ONE Championship debut, had 9-hour surgery

He was hyped by ONE Championship as one of the star signings.

May 20, 04:09 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close