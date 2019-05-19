After Starbucks cup fiasco, now there are 2 plastic bottles in Game of Thrones finale
This season has been a mess.
Game of Thrones just finished their eight season run.
There will not be any spoilers in this article related to the last episode apart from the two images of the bottles.
The eighth season was quite a mixed bag in terms of quality.
With many criticising the writing quality, character development, and battle tactics throughout the season.
Some fans, over one million, even wanted a complete remake of the season.
On a lighter note, you had this.
Which led to some funny memes.
Now, coffee-gate has made way for plastic bottle kerfuffle.
Here are some people who did not appreciate the anachronistic plastic bottle in the finale.
Samwell invented Plastic #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/68xElQmdmD
— Jacob (@JacobLarche62) May 20, 2019
Samwell invented Plastic #GameOfThrones #TheFinalEpisode pic.twitter.com/TDwz6rR8QE
— Manahil (@Manahilsay) May 20, 2019
Here is a closer look.
Here is another bottle from another scene, this time behind Ser Davos.
Now believe it or not, there was another glaring mistake in between episode four and six.
Now, this is a bit spoilery, so you’ve been warned.
If HBO can do this than lollywoodis allowed to do a lot more
Episode 4 : coffe cup beside Dany
Episode 5: jamie Hand grew back
Episode 5: camera man left un burn by Daenerys and drogon in king’s Landing#GameofThrones #GOTS8E5 pic.twitter.com/oCIIn1u9Ec
— Haseeb Ur Rehman (@ItsHaseeb_) May 13, 2019
Yup, dude grew his arms back.
Also cameras were invented.
Urgh.
Image from Twitter user Jacob Larche
