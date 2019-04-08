Wife finds husband’s secret savings of 13 years inside broken vase, surprised by how little he saved

It is tough to hide stuff from your wife, sooner or later, they always find out.

Here is another example of that iron-clad rule.

A woman in Guangxi, China had just woken up when she heard the sound of something breaking in the living room.

Startled, she rushed out, even foregoing her slippers, only to find her daughter near a broken vase, and quite a bit of money.

In fact, there were even some coins mixed in as well.

It turns out her daughter had been stretching, and had knocked the vase over, but what about the money?

Husband gets it

According to China Press, the mystery money-stasher turned out to be none other than the husband.

Once the husband arrived home, he apparently looked exactly like a man who had been stashing money inside a vase in their house for a prolonged period of time.

After some questions, it turned out that the vase was apparently the husband’s secret hiding spot.

In it, he had painstakingly saved up some loose pocket change here and there for 13 years.

Not only was the wife not angry about the secret money pile, she was more focused on another more worrying aspect.

That after so many years, the husband had only managed to save up around 5,000 yuan (S$998).

Sad.

Image from Pear Video