Foreign worker charged with rape of university student, 23, near Kranji War Memorial

Foreign worker Chinnaiah Karthik, a 21-year-old Indian national, will appear in the High Court on June 3 after being charged with aggravated rape.

According to The Straits Times, quoting Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao, Chinnaiah allegedly approached a 23-year-old female university student along Turf Club Avenue on May 4, at around 1:30am.

Near Kranji War Memorial and Singapore Turf Club

It is unclear if the student was walking home or out for a jog at the time, or if the alleged attack was pre-meditated.

She reportedly attempted to defend herself, but was overpowered and then attacked.

Referring to court documents and the report, ST said Chinnaiah then allegedly dragged her into a forested area between the Singapore Turf Club and Kranji War Memorial nearby, and raped her there.

Police investigations turned up surveillance footage of the area and managed to identify Chinnaiah.

Arrested after ambush

The police conducted an ambush and arrested Chinnaiah near the dormitory where he stayed the next day.

Chinnaiah was charged in court on May 7.

He faces a jail sentence of eight to 20 years and at least 12 strokes of the cane, if convicted.

