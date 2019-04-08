fbpx

American fast food chain Five Guys rumoured to be opening in S’pore end 2019

Woah woah woah.

Mandy How | May 11, 07:00 pm

The last rumour about Shake Shack coming to Singapore turned out to be true, and we’re really hoping this one is, too.

According to 8 Days, American fast food chain Five Guys might be coming to S’pore in the last quarter of 2019.

The online magazine was tipped off by a “credible F&B industry source” who “requested to remain anonymous”.

Photo by Mandy How

If the news is indeed true, this will be the chain’s second outlet in Asia.

Its Hong Kong outlet opened in November last year, 8 Days reported.

Burgers, hotdogs, and milkshakes

We’ve visited Five Guys in Germany previously, so here’s a closer look at the restaurant and menu.

Photo by Mandy How

Like other fast food chains, Five Guys sells burgers, hotdogs, sandwiches, and milkshakes.

What makes it different, however, is that you can customise your burgers with whatever toppings you like, for free.

Ingredients include grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, ketchup, mustard, green peppers, and more.

Photo by Mandy How
Photo by Mandy How

A meal (in Germany) with three burgers, two milkshakes and either one or two portions of fries costs about S$50.

Here’s a peek into their kitchen:

Exciting.

Top image by Mandy How

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

