Filipino helper tied to tree by Saudi employers, allegedly punished for leaving furniture out in sun

The plight of a 26-year-old Filipino helper known as Lovely Acosta Baruelo has gone viral after Facebook photos showed her tied to a tree.

Punishment for leaving furniture out in the sun

Baruelo had reportedly been working as a helper for a wealthy family in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for several months.

According to photos shared by one Amer Navodlom in May 2019, Baruelo was photographed with her wrists and legs tied to a tree in her employer’s garden:

According to The Daily Mail, Baruelo had allegedly left a piece of expensive furniture outside, angering her employers who were concerned that it would fade in the sun.

Apparently, her employers tied her to the tree to show her effects of staying out under the sun.

A woman claiming to be Baruelo’s colleague allegedly added that their employer would hurt them for committing “small mistakes”.

The incident was reported to the Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs on May 9, and Baruelo was repatriated on the same day.

Baruelo is currently in Manila, where she has since expressed gratitude for being rescued:

“Thank you so much to all those who helped me. I want to also ask help for the other Filipinos left there. They are the ones who helped me and uploaded my pictures. I am afraid for their safety. I hope they get rescued too.”

This is the original Facebook post:

Top photo via FB/Amer Navodlom

