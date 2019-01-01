fbpx

Back
﻿

Filipino helper tied to tree by Saudi employers, allegedly punished for leaving furniture out in sun

She has been repatriated to the Philippines.

Tanya Ong | May 23, 05:46 pm

Events

Upsurge

The plight of a 26-year-old Filipino helper known as Lovely Acosta Baruelo has gone viral after Facebook photos showed her tied to a tree.

Punishment for leaving furniture out in the sun

Baruelo had reportedly been working as a helper for a wealthy family in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for several months.

According to photos shared by one Amer Navodlom in May 2019, Baruelo was photographed with her wrists and legs tied to a tree in her employer’s garden:

Photo via FB/Amer Navodlom
Photo via FB/Amer Navodlom

According to The Daily Mail, Baruelo had allegedly left a piece of expensive furniture outside, angering her employers who were concerned that it would fade in the sun.

Apparently, her employers tied her to the tree to show her effects of staying out under the sun.

A woman claiming to be Baruelo’s colleague allegedly added that their employer would hurt them for committing “small mistakes”.

The incident was reported to the Philippines Department of Foreign Affairs on May 9, and Baruelo was repatriated on the same day.

Baruelo is currently in Manila, where she has since expressed gratitude for being rescued:

“Thank you so much to all those who helped me. I want to also ask help for the other Filipinos left there. They are the ones who helped me and uploaded my pictures. I am afraid for their safety. I hope they get rescued too.”

This is the original Facebook post:

Top photo via FB/Amer Navodlom

 

Content that keeps Mothership.sg going

👩‍🏫🛒
Remember when you had to practice ting xie (Chinese spelling) like there was no tomorrow?

🐟🥤
Maybe can steam fish with this and make gr8 ginger recipes.

🥢🤔
What if your favourite xiao long baos were made into a dessert?

🗡️🤖
You probably know “Speak of Cao Cao, and Cao Cao arrives”. But did you know he sometimes arrives in a Gundam suit?

❤️🔨❤️
Hit (on) your friends at a human whack-a-mole here.

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Pepsi Black Ginger is a thing & it’s available exclusively in all 7-Eleven S’pore

Pepsi Black Vanilla too.

May 23, 06:06 pm

China's rare earth supplies is its trump card

But China won't be using it as a weapon in the trade spat with the U.S. just yet.

May 23, 05:33 pm

Grab driver jailed for keeping S$33,600 wrongly transferred to him by Grab, spent ⅔ of it

S$12,000 was subsequently returned to Grab about two months later.

May 23, 04:58 pm

White Rabbit shower cream, body lotion & more available on Tmall

Wha rabbit.

May 23, 04:43 pm

Man seen on video whose friend had his back charged by S'pore police for molesting woman

The video showed his friend filming the police.

May 23, 03:39 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close