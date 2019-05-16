FamilyMart in M’sia receives halal certification

FamilyMart in Malaysia has achieved halal certification.

Advertisement

And Singaporeans also rejoice.

Ready-to-eat products

A total of 108 FamilyMart branded ready-to-eat food products are now halal certified, Bernama reported.

This includes items such as onigiri, bento, sandwich and bakery items, as well as soft-serve ice cream at the store.

This was after the Japan-based convenience store’s dedicated central kitchen operator QL Kitchen Sdn Bhd secured the halal certification from the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (JAKIM) on May 16, 2019.

For peace of mind

In a statement on May 18, the company said this provides added levels of confidence to Muslim customers to purchase ready-to-eat meals.

The list will be expanded as FamilyMart continues to develop new food and beverage products for consumers as part of its convenience store concept.

The halal certification coincides with FamilyMart Malaysia’s 100th store opening on Jonker Street, Melaka.

This marks the first store to open in the state, and the ninth outside the Klang Valley.

There are eight outlets of the highly popular convenience store in Johor.

Advertisement

Top photo via Johor Now