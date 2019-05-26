People dying in long queues at top of Everest in 2019, explained

A total of 11 people have died on Everest this climbing season.

Advertisement

According to the New York Times (NYT), this year’s death toll is the highest since a 2015 avalanche claimed the lives of over 11 climbers.

Climbing seasons typically last only around a few weeks.

How did these people die?

The deaths this year appear to have been due to a combination of poor decision-making and overcrowding.

On May 23, a photo taken by climber Nirmal Purja, showed the extent of the queue to the summit.

According to CNN, people were getting held up in the queue at the last leg of the climb.

The flat part of the summit that can be stood on is estimated to only be the size of two table tennis tables.

Due to the crowds, climbers were unable to get up and down quickly enough, and their oxygen had run out. Climbers also reportedly refused to share essentials, such as water and oxygen supplies.

In addition, some climbers were not experienced or fit enough to make the climb.

Advertisement

Why were there so many people at Everest this year?

In 2019 alone, the Nepali government issued 381 permits – the highest ever number. From the Tibet side, there were approximately another 140 climbers attempting the peak. These numbers exclude sherpas.

More people are now attempting to scale Everest.

According to NYT, this can possibly be attributed to the marked increase in cheaper expedition companies in Nepal over the past five to 10 years.

These companies, which provide guides, equipment, food and lodging, are far less discriminating when it comes to underprepared climbers.

Can anyone climb Everest?

To apply for a permit, climbers must produce a copy of their passport, some biographical data, and a document certifying that they are healthy enough to make it to the top.

However, Nepali officials reportedly do not have a way of verifying health information, according to NYT.

Advertisement

In addition, there are also no regulations on restricting inexperienced climbers or climbers with poor climbing etiquette from continuing the climb.

This is in contrast to other mountains, like Aconcagua in Argentina, where climbers have to provide details of previous peaks they have scaled.

Is the government doing anything to prevent safety lapses from happening?

According to Time, Nepali officials recently said on May 29 that they are considering changing rules on climbers who are allowed on Everest.

They will be looking into requiring climbers to submit proof of prior mountaineering experience, as well as a way to verify standards of health certificates.

Advertisement

Top photo via FB/Nirmal Puja & Christian Kober via Getty Images