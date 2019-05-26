fbpx

Back
﻿

People dying in long queues at top of Everest in 2019, explained

An increasing number of underprepared climbers are attempting the peak.

Tanya Ong | May 30, 03:55 pm

Events

Upsurge

A total of 11 people have died on Everest this climbing season.

According to the New York Times (NYT), this year’s death toll is the highest since a 2015 avalanche claimed the lives of over 11 climbers.

Climbing seasons typically last only around a few weeks.

How did these people die?

The deaths this year appear to have been due to a combination of poor decision-making and overcrowding.

On May 23, a photo taken by climber Nirmal Purja, showed the extent of the queue to the summit.

Photo via FB/Nirmal Purja, Project Possible.

According to CNN, people were getting held up in the queue at the last leg of the climb.

The flat part of the summit that can be stood on is estimated to only be the size of two table tennis tables.

Due to the crowds, climbers were unable to get up and down quickly enough, and their oxygen had run out. Climbers also reportedly refused to share essentials, such as water and oxygen supplies.

In addition, some climbers were not experienced or fit enough to make the climb.

Why were there so many people at Everest this year?

In 2019 alone, the Nepali government issued 381 permits – the highest ever number. From the Tibet side, there were approximately another 140 climbers attempting the peak. These numbers exclude sherpas.

More people are now attempting to scale Everest.

According to NYT, this can possibly be attributed to the marked increase in cheaper expedition companies in Nepal over the past five to 10 years.

These companies, which provide guides, equipment, food and lodging, are far less discriminating when it comes to underprepared climbers.

Can anyone climb Everest?

To apply for a permit, climbers must produce a copy of their passport, some biographical data, and a document certifying that they are healthy enough to make it to the top.

However, Nepali officials reportedly do not have a way of verifying health information, according to NYT.

In addition, there are also no regulations on restricting inexperienced climbers or climbers with poor climbing etiquette from continuing the climb.

This is in contrast to other mountains, like Aconcagua in Argentina, where climbers have to provide details of previous peaks they have scaled.

Is the government doing anything to prevent safety lapses from happening?

According to Time, Nepali officials recently said on May 29 that they are considering changing rules on climbers who are allowed on Everest.

They will be looking into requiring climbers to submit proof of prior mountaineering experience, as well as a way to verify standards of health certificates.

Top photo via FB/Nirmal Puja & Christian Kober via Getty Images

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Up to 90% off Nintendo Switch, PS4 & Xbox Games at Kaki Bukit warehouse sale May 31 - June 2, 2019

Woohoo.

May 30, 03:30 pm

Heng Swee Keat: Globalised system "will not work" if world "fragmented into two blocs"

Heng provided three key ideas for a new stable order for the world.

May 30, 03:05 pm

Mahathir on Huawei: What's there to spy exactly in M'sia?

Malaysia is, he says, an 'open book'.

May 30, 02:58 pm

Charmaine Sheh's new cosmetic line "Sh" inspired by time at 'Yanxi Palace'

As secretive as the power players in Yanxi.

May 30, 02:51 pm

Chinese cosmetic inspector simultaneously tests out 18 different sunscreens on human subject

Now you know.

May 30, 02:12 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close