8 kitties found at void deck near Eunos MRT station, may have been abandoned

How could anyone do this to defenceless animals?

As many as eight cats were left unattended at the void deck of Block 2 in Eunos Crescent, in the evening of May 22, 2019.

Advertisement

Cats found at a void deck in Eunos

In a video shared in Facebook group Rescue and Rehome Cats, three ladies spotted the little critters huddling at one corner of the void deck, next to the letterboxes.

They also observed that most of the cats have been sterilised, and they were visibly nervous and frightened.

Halfway through the video, the white cat inched further into the corner, climbing onto two other cats which were occupying the spot.

You can watch the video here:

Advertisement

Here’s a rough transcript of what the three ladies are saying in the video:

Lady in pink: “Already sterilised. Neh! Sterilised one, two… all sterilised already.” Other lady: “So pretty, this one look like lion.” Lady in pink: “The white colour (cat) very nice.” Lady behind the camera: “Then that one also.” Lady behind the camera: “Aiyo so scared.” Other lady: “All are scared already.” Lady in pink: “It’s not good lah. When you want a cat then you, they abandon liddat ah it’s not good already.” Lady behind the camera: “I got one at home.” Lady in pink: “I have three. Actually got four but one of my neighbours wanted one so I gave one. Now they are big already, I got three at home, all big like this lah.” Lady in pink: “Aiyo…(In Malay) Why did your owners abandon you?”

Advertisement

Here are more photos of these poor cats:

Kind souls later gave the poor cats cardboard boxes to hide in so that they can be more at ease.

Advertisement

Late night rescue by kind volunteers

Thankfully the video was picked up by the Animal Human Alliance (AHA), a pet supplies store that also does rescue work.

AHA swiftly responded to the call for help, along with other volunteers who provided transport and extra carriers for the abandoned cats.

When the rescuers arrived at the block, one white cat was said to be taken by a stranger who claimed to be its owner, while another cat went missing.

AHA managed to rescue the remaining six cats by 1:30am on May 23.

AHA shared that the cats were “highly stressed” and “traumatised” by the experience, with three refusing to leave the carriers.

Advertisement

AHA will also make a report to the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) about the abandonment.

The cats will remain under their care for the time being.

Here are additional updates on AHA’s Facebook:

Hope the kitties feel better soon.

Top photo collage by photos from Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats post and screenshot of the video