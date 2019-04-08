fbpx

Husband of 39-year-old e-scooter rider killed in Woodlands bus accident appeals for eyewitnesses

Plea for eyewitnesses.

Zhangxin Zheng | May 2, 12:39 am

A 39-year-old female e-scooter rider was killed in an accident with a bus along Woodlands Avenue 6 on the morning of April 26.

The husband of the deceased, Winston Toh, took to Facebook yesterday to appeal for eyewitnesses.

What happened

Toh’s wife was supposedly riding her e-scooter to the MRT station that morning when she was hit by a private bus turning into the carpark.

The accident happened near Blk 680 Woodlands Avenue 9 at around 8.30am.

She was eventually pinned under the back wheel of the bus.

The victim, unfortunately, succumbed to her injuries on the way to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Toh, a general manager at Hotel Baloi in Batam, was at work when he received a call from the police.

As such, Toh did not make it in time to see his wife for the last time.

According to Toh, his his wife suffered from serious injuries and was unconscious when she was sent to the hospital.

Toh also shared with Lianhe Wanbao that the deceased was a good wife and a good mum to their two children.

He could not accept her sudden death and his children have been crying in their sleep after losing their mum.

Toh said he might consider engaging a lawyer to sue the driver in order to seek justice for his wife.

The 60-year-old bus driver is now assisting the police in investigations.

Top photo from Winston Toh’s Facebook

