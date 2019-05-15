fbpx

Elderly man in Las Vegas dies after being pushed off bus by 25-year-old female passenger

Prior to the incident, they got into an argument.

Tanya Ong | May 16, 03:13 pm

An elderly man in Las Vegas succumbed to his injuries after being pushed out of a bus, CNN reported.

Pushed out of bus after argument with woman

The 74-year-old man was on a bus when he got into an argument with a 25-year-old woman.

Police also said that the woman appeared to argue with other commuters as well, according to the CNN report.

According to the New York Post, the elderly man told the woman to be “nicer to other passengers”.

When the bus stopped, the woman pushed the elderly man out of the bus as he was preparing to exit the vehicle, causing the man to fall on to the sidewalk.

Footage of this was captured by the surveillance camera on the bus.

The incident took place on March 21.

[Warning: The following images may be highly disturbing to some]

Succumbed to injuries

The elderly man, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital one month after the incident.

He died on April 23 as a result of complications from blunt force injuries, CNN reported.

His death was classified as homicide.

The woman was arrested and is currently being held at the Clark Country Detention Centre on bail.

Photo of Candesha Bishop, via Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Top photo screengrab from surveillance footage.

